WARSAW — The Warsaw FFA chapter held its Appreciation Supper and Silent Auction Monday, Nov. 7, to thank the community for their support. In return, the Echoes of the Past wanted to show their appreciation for Warsaw FFA. Members of the chapter assisted the club with harvesting a wheat field in July. Most recently, chapter members volunteered at the Echoes of the Past’s October Fall Festival in Claypool.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO