Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Burkhart, Goodwill Receive Awards At Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
WARSAW — North Webster American Legion Post 253 Commander Larry Burkhart and Goodwill Industries of Michiana Inc. have received awards for their military and community service and service to veterans respectively. The two got the awards at the annual joint Veterans Day ceremony between American Legion Post 49 and...
inkfreenews.com
New Banners On Market Street Honor Of Veterans
WARSAW — A new round of “Warsaw Salutes You” banners will go on display this week for Veterans Day on East Market Street, Warsaw. The Military Banner Program was initiated in 2020 by Warsaw Community High School 2021 graduate and Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy member Elizabeth Stone as a way to honor and recognize active and former military service men and women from the greater Warsaw area.
inkfreenews.com
Veterans Day Ceremony Tomorrow At Warsaw American Legion
WARSAW — The public is welcome to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Warsaw American Legion Post 49, 301 N. Buffalo St., on Friday, Nov. 11. It’s a joint effort between the Legion and the VFW James W. Sittler Post 1126 of Warsaw. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m., with special music to start at 10:30 a.m.
inkfreenews.com
The Echoes Of The Past Donate To Warsaw FFA
WARSAW — The Warsaw FFA chapter held its Appreciation Supper and Silent Auction Monday, Nov. 7, to thank the community for their support. In return, the Echoes of the Past wanted to show their appreciation for Warsaw FFA. Members of the chapter assisted the club with harvesting a wheat field in July. Most recently, chapter members volunteered at the Echoes of the Past’s October Fall Festival in Claypool.
inkfreenews.com
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman — UPDATED
Virginia Faust Kiphart Bockman, 95, died Nov. 7, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, to Clarence E. and Mary L. (Wiles) Faust in Noblesville. On April 21, 1946, she married Robert T. Kiphart, who died June 7, 1973. She married Ray Bockman Sept. 27, 1974, who proceeded her in death May 6, 2004. She lived in Madison County, mainly in Pendleton, for 48 years of her life.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Fire Service Monument Erected
From the left are Mitch Rader, firefighter; Tony Ciriello, representing the Mishler Family Foundation; Scott Kammerer, firefighter; Jerry Kammerer, former firefighter; Stephanie Overbey, Kosciusko County Community Foundation; Scott Anderson, fire chief; Tony Beiler, Kuert Concrete; Max Deatsman, firefighter; Rick Timmons, Butt and Timmons; and Craig Charlton, firefighter, town representative and township representative. Photos by Deb Patterson.
inkfreenews.com
Dean Swope — PENDING
Dean Swope, 88, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Sue Black
Janice Sue Black, 85, Warsaw, died surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Janice was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Union City, the daughter of William Russell and Neva (James) Koon. She was united in marriage to Gary Black on April 22, 1989, at the Church of God, Warsaw. He preceded her in 2009.
inkfreenews.com
Rachel R. Swain
Rachel R. Swain, 34, Warsaw, died at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1987. She is survived by her two sons, Zeryc and Raven Chalmers; two stepsisters, Krista Ballesteros (Louis), and Cara Conover (Jeremy Conover); two stepbrothers, the late Shawn Rangel (Amy), and Rodney Rangel.
inkfreenews.com
Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED
Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
inkfreenews.com
Karissa Lyn Sellers — PENDING
Karissa L. Sellers, 49, Warsaw, died Nov. 11, 2022, at IU Health Indiana Hospital, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Martha L. Muffley
Martha L. Muffley died at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Nov. 2, 1940. On April 28, 1961, she married Richard L. Muffley; he survives. Additional survivors include a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frances (Floyd) Dorsey and David...
inkfreenews.com
Ivy Tech’s Circle Of Ivy Donates To Warsaw Projects
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Circle of Ivy awarded $263,649 to 84 projects, including four in Warsaw at its seventh annual Circle of Ivy Gathering on Friday, Nov. 4. The initiative raises funds to make access to higher education easier for Ivy Tech Community...
inkfreenews.com
Debra Anderson — UPDATED
Debra Anderson, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Dec. 1, 1960. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Sue Murphy — UPDATED
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 30, 1940. On April 22, 1960, she married Paul L. Murphy; he preceded her in death. Surviving Beverly are three sons, Jeff P. (Tami) Murphy, Warsaw, Ryan...
inkfreenews.com
Robert Snyder — UPDATED
Robert B. Snyder, 80, Warsaw, died Thursday Oct. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. He is survived by his children, Robert (Gail) Snyder Jr., Lorrie (Walter) Michaels, Beth (Jeff) Pelot and Russell Snyder; seven grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Helene Gerwing, Veronica Roberts, Barbara Mathews and Jeanette Snyder Vance; brother, Donald Snyder; and ex-wife, Betty Snyder.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker
Robert “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kewanna.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Perle Jankovich
Susan Perle Jankovich, 58, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Susan was born Feb. 11, 1964. She married Alex Jankovich on March 30, 1996; he survives. Susan is also survived by her daughters, Roxane (James) Windbigler, South Whitley, Belinda (Joseph) Bartlett, Kendallville, Renae...
inkfreenews.com
WCS Orchestra Cabaret Is Nov. 19
WARSAW — The WCS Orchestra Cabaret will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Warsaw Performing Arts Center at Warsaw Community High School. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Orchestra students will be performing a variety of popular music. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by...
inkfreenews.com
Virgil D. DeLanghe
Virgil D. DeLanghe, 88, South Bend, died at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in South Bend. Virgil was born Feb. 2, 1934. On July 29, 2006, Virgil married Betty L. DeLanghe; she survives. Virgil is also survived by two daughters, Sherry (Rich) Ringer, Plymouth and Debbie...
Comments / 0