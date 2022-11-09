Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night. The district is working with faculty, students, and staff to learn what they want and work with the architects to design...
WCAX
UVM to launch training program for teachers specializing in youth at-risk
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will allow the University of Vermont to launch a new program to teach the teachers of tomorrow to work with youth at risk of emotional behavioral disorders. The funding will go toward Project Resiliency, which officials...
vermontbiz.com
Five Chittenden towns vote to form state's 10th Communications Union District
Vermont Business Magazine Residents in five Chittenden County municipalities voted Tuesday to form a Communications Union District (CUD) to pool demand, resources, and speed up the build-out of universal broadband. 89% of voters cast a ballot in favor of forming the Chittenden County CUD. "I am thrilled by the overwhelming...
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont
The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance goes into immediate effect after the selectboard adopted it Nov. 7
ESSEX — The Town of Essex Selectboard unanimously adopted its new public nuisance ordinance Monday night, over a year after the nuisance was first brought to the selectboard’s attention. The ordinance was put into effect the moment the selectboard adopted the policy. Its purpose is to promote public...
WCAX
South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community
The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020. Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down. Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down. Friday Weathercast. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST.
Middlebury Campus
Effects of CSAC wage raise ripple through agency
Counseling Service of Addison County (CSAC) raised its pay rate this past May in an attempt to recruit and retain a greater number of employees to the organization. In April, they spent about $1.7 million to raise the wages, funded mostly by an 8% increase in Medicaid rates passed by the Vermont state legislature. CSAC was especially struggling with employment within the developmental services, the emergency response team and the psychiatry department.
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
Sheriff candidates ride in on reform, unseat incumbents in Windsor, Orange counties
Both Ryan Palmer and George Contois were previously Republicans who ran this year as Democrats. They ousted Republican incumbents who had not been challenged in decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sheriff candidates ride in on reform, unseat incumbents in Windsor, Orange counties.
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WCAX
50 years of co-education at Dartmouth College
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - It has been 50 years since Dartmouth College admitted women. The Ivy League school is highlighting that milestone while acknowledging that when it comes to gender equality, more work lies ahead. “It’s a celebration of co-education but also a look at where we are today,” said...
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
New Franklin County Sheriff could face impeachment
John Grismore, fired in September for allegedly assaulting a detainee, won 54 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.
vermontcatholic.org
Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite
Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
WCAX
Gertrude Chamberlin School annual Blood Drive
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gertrude Chamberlin School held their annual Blood Drive Saturday. The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy taught in South Burlington for 40 years and was a South Burlington resident and parent. Many community members stopped by to donate, and organizers say they were proud to be able to do their part to help aid in the national blood shortage and keep Kathy’s memory alive.
Addison Independent
Michael Elmore tapped to move up to sheriff’s post
Elmore won 8,177 (44.45%) of the 18,396 votes cast, prevailing over fellow candidates Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Grant received 3,807 (20.69%) of the votes and Stacey won 3,105 votes (16.88%). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us...
Colchester Sun
Essex Elementary School's Anna Meehan presented with Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award
ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — A second-grade teacher at Essex Elementary School is a recipient of UVM's Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award. Anna Meehan was surprised with the honor late last month by administrators and Superintendent Beth Cobb. "I strive to build a classroom community that fosters strong...
Addison Independent
McGill wins race for seat in redone Addison-5 district
The Addison-5 House district has, for four years, been the GOP’s lone red beachhead in an otherwise blue Addison County. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Comments / 0