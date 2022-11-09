ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison County, VT

WCAX

School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night. The district is working with faculty, students, and staff to learn what they want and work with the architects to design...
The New York Times

The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont

The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community

The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Effects of CSAC wage raise ripple through agency

Counseling Service of Addison County (CSAC) raised its pay rate this past May in an attempt to recruit and retain a greater number of employees to the organization. In April, they spent about $1.7 million to raise the wages, funded mostly by an 8% increase in Medicaid rates passed by the Vermont state legislature. CSAC was especially struggling with employment within the developmental services, the emergency response team and the psychiatry department.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston

Doug Martin is all about precision.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

Popular ski shop stoked to be opening Burlington retail shop. Doug Martin is all about precision.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

50 years of co-education at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - It has been 50 years since Dartmouth College admitted women. The Ivy League school is highlighting that milestone while acknowledging that when it comes to gender equality, more work lies ahead. “It’s a celebration of co-education but also a look at where we are today,” said...
HANOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT

Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
BRADFORD, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite

Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Gertrude Chamberlin School annual Blood Drive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gertrude Chamberlin School held their annual Blood Drive Saturday. The drive was held in honor of longtime South Burlington Educator Kathy Buley who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy taught in South Burlington for 40 years and was a South Burlington resident and parent. Many community members stopped by to donate, and organizers say they were proud to be able to do their part to help aid in the national blood shortage and keep Kathy’s memory alive.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Michael Elmore tapped to move up to sheriff’s post

Elmore won 8,177 (44.45%) of the 18,396 votes cast, prevailing over fellow candidates Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Grant received 3,807 (20.69%) of the votes and Stacey won 3,105 votes (16.88%). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us...
ADDISON, VT
Addison Independent

McGill wins race for seat in redone Addison-5 district

The Addison-5 House district has, for four years, been the GOP’s lone red beachhead in an otherwise blue Addison County. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT

