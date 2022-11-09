Read full article on original website
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club’s November 7 meeting featured guest speaker Dr. Jeff Barwick, ECU Health Orthopedic Surgeon. (Pictured far right with Club President David Loope and Dorie Richter.) Dr. Barwick, a Washington native, thanked the club for sponsoring his medical mission trip to Guatemala when he was an...
Rezoning could lead to new development on Slatestone Drive
Local small business owner, Mohammed Darar, is looking to add a new apartment complex on 10.53 acres of land on Highland Drive and Slatestone Drive in Washington. Darar’s aim in building the standard apartment complex is to help fix a housing issue Washington faces – providing more and varying housing options for prospective residents namely younger people and families. It is his hope that the apartment complex will draw more people to the area searching for employment.
Bath Elementary celebrates Veterans Day
Schools across Beaufort County celebrated Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 10. Inviting retired members of the United States military to speak about why honoring veterans’ service is important and why their contributions should be annually recognized. Bath Elementary students sang patriotic songs including the National Anthem at a Veterans...
Nathaniel (Nat) Oliver van Nortwick, III
Nathaniel (Nat) Oliver van Nortwick, III, age 81, of Belhaven, NC, passed away on November 9, 2022, at Windsor House after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born in Greenville, NC and was the son of Nathaniel Oliver van Nortwick, Jr. and Ramona Staples van Nortwick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christian and brothers George S. van Nortwick and H. Christian van Nortwick. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Survivors include his bride of 37 years Mimi Ward van Nortwick; daughter Nancy Battle V. Witherington (Scott); sons Nathan O. van Nortwick, IV (Victoria) and Matthew W. van Nortwick; granddaughter Harver Grace; and grandsons Kristoffer, Jack, Thomas, Cordon and Spencer; and a multitude of his lifelong ECU Kappa Alpha Order Brothers.
Above and beyond the call to duty
In recognition of Veterans Day, I want to honor a Union soldier, Corporal Wilson Smith, who was a member of the occupying force in Washington during the Civil War. He hailed from upstate New York, near the village of Oriskany Falls. He had volunteered to join the New York Light Artillery as a member of Battery H. On September 6, 1862, a dark and foggy morning and the day before his 21st birthday, Smith and his fellow soldiers found themselves encamped along Washington’s streets. Several Union gunboats, including the Louisiana and the Picket, were anchored in the river abreast of Washington. The soldiers began stirring after a peaceful night’s rest when the order came to “fall in.” An expedition consisting of Battery H, four cannons, a detachment of cavalry and infantry, and a supply train was forming to head north out of town for some point unknown to the troops.
Chocowinity Christmas parade/expo bigger than ever
Santa’s elves will be working hard this week, helping all of Chocowinity as the town’s most motivated citizens prepare for its annual Christmas Parade and Expo. The combined events are a town tradition. The parade has been held for decades and the expo for “well over 10 years”, according to event organizer Tonya Avery, who has been a member of the fire department’s ladies auxiliary for more than 20 years.
High Five: Harding recaps great race
Northside sophomore Andrew Harding takes a measured, tactical approach to running cross country and it paid off with a third place finish in last weekend’s 1A state meet in Kernersville. He covered the 5K course in 17:20, 34 seconds off the winning pace. The Bath, N.C. native played baseball growing up, then followed his older brother onto the Panthers cross country team. He also runs the 800, 4 x 800 relay, the mile and two-mile events on the track team in the spring.
Tropical Storm Nicole: AM Update (11/10/22)
This morning’s update from the National Weather Service has made minor changes to the timing of the forecasted impacts to Beaufort County. These changes have been highlighted below. Remnants of Tropical System Nicole is expected to move through North Carolina Thursday night and Friday, impacting Beaufort County as follows.
Tropical Depression Nicole: AM Update (11/11/22)
This morning’s update from the National Weather Service included a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County, and made minor changes to the forecasted impacts for our area. These changes have been highlighted below. Rain chances will continue through 4am Saturday, with most areas expected to receive another ¼ to ½...
Area players, coaches participate in football All-Star game
Washington offensive lineman Myles Jackson and Southside defensive lineman Xavier Ham have been chosen to the east roster for the second 252-919 senior all-star football game next month in Greenville. Pam Pack head coach Perry Owens and Southside defensive coordinator Andrea Quinerly will be part of 252 head coach Allen...
Football season ends for county teams
Beaufort County high school football fans will have to wait until August to hear the pads pop and the whistles tweet after Northside and Southside lost in the second round of the 1A playoffs Thursday night. 13th seeded Northside fell, 28-20 at #4 Northampton, while sixth-seeded Southside dropped a 42-34...
