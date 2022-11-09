ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Merion Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Norristown Times Herald

Man draws prison for shooting off-duty West Norriton cop during Norristown disturbance

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least a decade in prison for shooting and injuring an off-duty West Norriton police officer during a disturbance in Norristown. Otis James Kendrick Jr., 19, of the 900 block of East Church Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with the Nov. 10, 2021, incident at East Airy and Penn streets in Norristown.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County to offer resources for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

NORRISTOWN — Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is being observed in Montgomery County, and officials are encouraging area residents to do their part to learn and help. The nationwide initiative, which takes place from Nov. 14-20, has an origin story that initially began in the Philadelphia region at Villanova University, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Military speakers highlight Lower Gwynedd ceremony to honor veterans

LOWER GWYNEDD — For the tenth consecutive year, Lower Gwynedd Township held its ceremony honoring, and thanking, those courageous men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces. Significantly, the ceremony commenced at the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year – commemorating the time, day and year fighting in World War I ended in 1918.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Petroleum Association unveils new HVAC training program

There are an estimated 40,000 job openings in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. An estimated 2,000 of those openings are in Pennsylvania. To help address the ongoing need for HVAC technicians, the Pennsylvania Petroleum Association Technical Education Center (PPATEC)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy