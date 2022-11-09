Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
ABC 15 News
Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash
PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during the investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning near 31st and Southern avenues. Police tell ABC15 a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed at the scene. While...
AZFamily
Woman, child in critical condition after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and child are in the hospital after a crash in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Phoenix firefighters were called out near 16th Street and Southern Avenue and found three cars involved in the crash. No one had to be rescued out of the cars, but a woman in her 40s and a child were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Man charged with manslaughter after reportedly accidentally shooting, killing brother in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting and killing his brother in a Phoenix apartment early Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of “gunshots and a woman screaming” at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire officials. Investigators learned that 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was holding the gun when it went off and killed his brother. He was arrested by Phoenix police.
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Newborn Found Lying Dead on Central Phoenix Street
Early Saturday morning, a newborn was found dead lying in a street in central Phoenix. Someone called the police around 1 a.m. reporting a child in the roadway on Nov. 12. When police responded to the scene near 11th Avenue and Madison Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, police found an unresponsive fetus with no signs of trauma. The baby was pronounced deceased.
2 kids in critical condition after rollover crash on Loop 202, firefighters say
PHOENIX — Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a rollover crash on Loop 202, officials say. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road are closed and there is no estimated time to reopen the road. ADOT officials say commuters must exit at or before Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Man dead after gun goes off in Phoenix; older brother arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after police said he was handling a gun and it went off, killing his younger brother in Phoenix. It happened at an apartment on 44th Street near Thunderbird Road just before 4:30 a.m. Police said 35-year-old Dominique Jackson was “manipulating the gun” when it fired, and the bullet hit 33-year-old Thomas Jackson. He died at the scene.
Police identify woman shot to death near 27th and Glendale avenues
A woman is dead after she was reportedly found shot near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue in west Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old at apartment in Mesa
PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting an 18-year-old at an apartment party in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said. Joe Rim, 20, was booked into jail Thursday afternoon and held on a $1 million bond for second degree murder, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
East Valley Tribune
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
AZFamily
Man in hospital after being mugged and shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being mugged and then shot Saturday morning in west Phoenix. Police responded around 6:15 a.m to a shooting call in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, near Maryvale High School. Officers found a man with a gunshot. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who tried to rob him. During a struggle, the suspect shot the victim. Police are searching for the suspect.
fox10phoenix.com
Young woman found shot to death in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot to death near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, who had been shot. Kizzee was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still...
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
proclaimerscv.com
Phoenix Man Was Arrested After Shooting His Brother
A Phoenix man was arrested and jailed after shooting his brother leading to his death. An investigation is conducted in relation to the crime. Police officers said that they arrested a Phoenix man after shooting and killing his brother early Saturday morning. According to reports from different news outlets, the shooting incident happened around 4:30 in the morning near Thunderbird Road and 44th Street at an apartment complex.
1 dead, 2 in the hospital after fatal crash on I-10 in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash on I-10 at the 7th Street off-ramp in downtown Phoenix, DPS officials said. The crash happened late Sunday night when one vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting two of its adult occupants.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
AZFamily
Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer opened fire on a suicidal man with a knife, killing him on Saturday night, Goodyear police said. Officers went to a neighborhood near South Estrella Parkway and Elliott Road around 5:30 p.m. after someone called about a man who was stabbing himself with a knife, police said. When they got there, they found the man in the backyard.
AZFamily
Man found shot multiple times in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who opened fire on a man multiple times in Glendale on Saturday afternoon. It happened on Northview Road, which is north of Glendale Avenue and 67th Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 2 p.m. and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
kyma.com
Police: Dead fetus found close to Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX (AP) — Police officers responding to a call about a possibly injured child discovered a dead and burned fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street. The officers found the fetus about 1 a.m. Saturday in an area containing the city’s largest homeless encampment, just west of downtown, Phoenix Police said in a news release. The fetus had an estimated gestational age of between 20 and 24 weeks, the release said.
