Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to offer $50 dog adoptions this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is partnering with PetSmart to host adoption events in celebration of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend. This weekend, dog adoptions will cost only $50 at the events. The events will take place at 220 PetSmart in Roanoke over three days:. Friday, Nov. 11;...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s Center in the Square ‘Kids Square’ opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children in the Roanoke Valley can now experience what it’s like to work in construction. Roanoke’s Center in the Square “Kids Square” officially opened its construction zone Friday. Children can operate mini-cranes and bulldozers, and wear hard hats. The hands-on exhibit is...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Ideas to create the perfect table setting for Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. While making sure dinner is perfect and everyone makes it in town for the holiday, don’t let setting your table stress you out. Home staging expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to make your Thanksgiving table beautiful...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
WSLS
Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
enCircle helps people maximize their independence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports. The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit...
WDBJ7.com
Explore the art and craft of hand weaving
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization that brings together weavers at every level of expertise who share a common interest in the art and craft of hand weaving. Meridith Entingh, a member of Left of Center Art Space and the...
WDBJ7.com
Veterans face mental health issues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population. Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke to hold municipal job fair; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The City of Roanoke will host a Job Fair on November 16, 2022 at the Berglund. Center, from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet city staff. and...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College student tells the stories of Roanoke Valley veterans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke College student is honoring veterans here at home with a documentary. This is a months-long project Owen Collander proposed for his honor distinction class. He worked with local veteran organizations and connected with six veterans from across our hometowns. His film, “The Untold Stories...
WSLS
You can start your holiday shopping early with Roanoke’s 34th Annual Stocked Market
ROANOKE, Va. – The Junior League of Roanoke Valley wants to help you kick off the holiday shopping season with its signature Stocked Market. This is the 34th annual fundraiser for the organization. The Stocked Market is a three-day event, featuring a wide range of shopping and entertainment options.
WSLS
Roanoke Elks Lodge donates thousands to Salem VA to help veterans experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A local non-profit stepped up to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 started an initiative at the beginning of summer 2022 to raise money for veterans experiencing homelessness. Members said they set a goal of $10,000 and their members stepped up...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WDBJ7.com
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
WSET
Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
WDBJ7.com
HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
Comments / 0