Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Angels of Assisi to offer $50 dog adoptions this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is partnering with PetSmart to host adoption events in celebration of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend. This weekend, dog adoptions will cost only $50 at the events. The events will take place at 220 PetSmart in Roanoke over three days:. Friday, Nov. 11;...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia parade offers great way to thank a veteran

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is important to thank the veterans of this country who have sacrificed their time and commitment to protect and defend this nation. The Virginia Veterans Parade offers the community a chance to do just that! Bill Hume, Vice President of Roanoke Valley Veterans’ Council, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us what you can expect.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s Veterans Parade returns to Roanoke Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, thousands make their way to downtown Roanoke for the annual Virginia’s Veterans’ Parade. “I believe it was 2009 when a group of veterans here in the valley said, we need to do something to celebrate our veterans and they said, we need to have a parade,” said Daniel Wickham, president of Roanoke Valley Veterans Council Inc., who works all year to make the parade possible.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback

ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

enCircle helps people maximize their independence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports. The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Explore the art and craft of hand weaving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Handweavers Guild of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization that brings together weavers at every level of expertise who share a common interest in the art and craft of hand weaving. Meridith Entingh, a member of Left of Center Art Space and the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterans face mental health issues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we honor our military members on Veterans’ Day, we also want to recognize many in the military community continue to fight mental and emotional battles. There are unfortunately several common mental health issues among veterans compared to the general population. Dr. Francis Cannizzo, Chief...
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke to hold municipal job fair; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The City of Roanoke will host a Job Fair on November 16, 2022 at the Berglund. Center, from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet city staff. and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke College student tells the stories of Roanoke Valley veterans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One Roanoke College student is honoring veterans here at home with a documentary. This is a months-long project Owen Collander proposed for his honor distinction class. He worked with local veteran organizations and connected with six veterans from across our hometowns. His film, “The Untold Stories...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Fire Dept. reminds motorists not to drive over fire hoses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you spot a fire hose in the street whether in use or lying flat, think twice before driving over them. The Lynchburg Fire Department issued a reminder for drivers to never drive across hoses without permission from a fire department official in command. "You...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
