Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn won’t seek re-election
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-District 56) announced he will not seek re-election once his term has been completed. Gunn’s experience in the Mississippi Legislature started in 2004. In January 2012, he became Mississippi’s first Republican House speaker since Reconstruction. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to […]
mageenews.com
Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson Gives Statement Regarding Speaker Gunn’s Announcement
JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson gave the following statement regarding announcement from Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Philip Gunn. “Since my first election to the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2007, Speaker Philip Gunn has been my friend and a supporter of...
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
mageenews.com
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
WLOX
Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination...
Mississippi school district continues path to local control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WAPT
Clinton's Aniya Madkin makes history by signing to Arkansas volleyball
CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton High School may have the best kept secret in Mississippi volleyball. Outside hitter Aniya Madkin signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for Arkansas. With her signing she becomes the first black player from the state of Mississippi to receive a full volleyball...
Mississippi election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Mississippi voters will choose U.S. House seats, plus there are local elections in some cities, town and counties. Find results below after polls close Tuesday evening.
mageenews.com
AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis
AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis's disagreement that such funding in the context of workers' compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Only Mississippi female killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be honored with statue
Marine Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova will be immortalized with a statue in her honor at Camp Shelby this week. Casanova, of McComb, was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
WLBT
MS Dept. of Corrections reports two murders in two-week span at Parchman
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections say there were two homicides in a two-week span at one of the state’s prisons. On September 26th, Fate Santee Jr. killed Richard Weems. Then, on October 10th, Michael Powell killed Markeith Williams. Both murders happened inside the...
