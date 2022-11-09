ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn won’t seek re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-District 56) announced he will not seek re-election once his term has been completed. Gunn’s experience in the Mississippi Legislature started in 2004. In January 2012, he became Mississippi’s first Republican House speaker since Reconstruction. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
LAUREL, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge

Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk

Tim Gray for Chancery Clerk
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district continues path to local control

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Clinton's Aniya Madkin makes history by signing to Arkansas volleyball

CLINTON, Miss. — Clinton High School may have the best kept secret in Mississippi volleyball. Outside hitter Aniya Madkin signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for Arkansas. With her signing she becomes the first black player from the state of Mississippi to receive a full volleyball...
CLINTON, MS
mageenews.com

AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis's disagreement that such funding in the context of workers' compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS

