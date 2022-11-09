Kim Cattrall Looks Sensational in This LBD That Shows Off Her Gorgeous, Mile-Long Legs

Whether it be on screen or on the red carpet, Kim Cattrall knows how to turn heads with her sultry, showstopping looks! On Nov 8, Cattrall was one of many stars who wowed on the red carpet for the GLAMOUR’s UK Women of the Year Awards, held at the Outernet in central London. The awards ceremony was all about uplifting and honoring trailblazing feminist women in a slew of fields in the entertainment industry.

So is it any surprise that Cattrall came to accept her award in style?

See the photos below:

For the momentous event, Cattrall wowed in a chic, strapless little black dress from David Koma. However, instead of a typical LBD , the dress has a dazzling, chevron-patterned collar on the top, which matches the sparkling jewelry and shoes she wore throughout her ensemble. She also snagged an edgy, midnight black leather jacket to sport as well! Truly, she looks like a leggy, confident goddess in this gown, and we love seeing her look so in her element!

As for her makeup, her makeup was more on the natural side, with the star of the makeup being the rosy glow she added to her cheeks and lips. The Sex and the City alum kept her brows polished and straight, which perfectly framed her sparkling, brown and white smokey eye look.

Cattrall was one of the few outstanding women honored at the feminist event. Along with being honored for her empowering work for feminism, she was also praised for her work in breaking social taboos, such as living for herself and enjoying life without children.

Along with being as confident (probably more so) than her iconic Sex and the City character, Cattrall is also all about living her life and thriving with the right self-care. In a previous interview with Instyle , she said, “I’m at a point in my life where I’ve achieved a lot of the goals that I wanted, and I’m still following my passions and what I think is good and right for me. And I just don’t ever want to be in a situation, even for an hour where I’m not really enjoying myself.”

