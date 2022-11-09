Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Wed.

11/9

Thur.

11/10

Fri.

11/11

Status

TE Mo Alie-Cox Ankle DNP

CB Tony Brown Hamstring DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP

RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP

S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP

QB Matt Ryan Shoulder DNP

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee LP

LB Grant Stuard Pectoral LP

RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP

DT DeForest Buckner Thumb FP

Notes

RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice after missing all of last week.

returned to practice after missing all of last week. LB Shaquille Leonard was taken off the injury report for the first time this season

was taken off the injury report for the first time this season TEs Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox will be ones to watch throughout the week.

and will be ones to watch throughout the week. LB Grant Stuard returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7.

returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7. WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and must be activated in the next 21 days.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 10:

Player Injury

Wed.

11/9

Thur.

11/10

Fri.

11/11

Status

LB Blake Martinez Personal DNP

LB Denzel Perryman Hip/Ribs DNP

LB Darien Butler Hip LP

WR Keelan Cole Knee LP

WR Hunter Renfrow Hamstring/Ribs LP

TE Darren Waller Hamstring LP

QB Derek Carr Back FP