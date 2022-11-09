ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury

Wed.

11/9

Thur.

11/10

Fri.

11/11

Status

TE Mo Alie-Cox Ankle DNP

CB Tony Brown Hamstring DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP

RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP

S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP

QB Matt Ryan Shoulder DNP

TE Jelani Woods Shoulder DNP

C Ryan Kelly Knee LP

LB Grant Stuard Pectoral LP

RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP

DT DeForest Buckner Thumb FP

Notes

  • RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice after missing all of last week.
  • LB Shaquille Leonard was taken off the injury report for the first time this season
  • TEs Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox will be ones to watch throughout the week.
  • LB Grant Stuard returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7.
  • WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and must be activated in the next 21 days.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 10:

Player Injury

Wed.

11/9

Thur.

11/10

Fri.

11/11

Status

LB Blake Martinez Personal DNP

LB Denzel Perryman Hip/Ribs DNP

LB Darien Butler Hip LP

WR Keelan Cole Knee LP

WR Hunter Renfrow Hamstring/Ribs LP

TE Darren Waller Hamstring LP

QB Derek Carr Back FP

