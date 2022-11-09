Colts vs. Raiders: Initial injury report for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) returned to the field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 10:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player Injury
Wed.
11/9
Thur.
11/10
Fri.
11/11
Status
TE Mo Alie-Cox Ankle DNP
CB Tony Brown Hamstring DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP
RB Deon Jackson Knee DNP
S Rodney McLeod Rest DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP
QB Matt Ryan Shoulder DNP
TE Jelani Woods Shoulder DNP
C Ryan Kelly Knee LP
LB Grant Stuard Pectoral LP
RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP
DT DeForest Buckner Thumb FP
Notes
- RB Jonathan Taylor returned to practice after missing all of last week.
- LB Shaquille Leonard was taken off the injury report for the first time this season
- TEs Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox will be ones to watch throughout the week.
- LB Grant Stuard returned to practice for the first time since injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 7.
- WR Ashton Dulin (foot) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday and must be activated in the next 21 days.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Raiders in Week 10:
Player Injury
Wed.
11/9
Thur.
11/10
Fri.
11/11
Status
LB Blake Martinez Personal DNP
LB Denzel Perryman Hip/Ribs DNP
LB Darien Butler Hip LP
WR Keelan Cole Knee LP
WR Hunter Renfrow Hamstring/Ribs LP
TE Darren Waller Hamstring LP
QB Derek Carr Back FP
