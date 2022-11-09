ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their second game following James Harden’s foot injury by a score of 104-95 to the Atlanta Hawks. An insane 18-4 fourth-quarter run by the Sixers’ bench made the final score look not so bad but the Hawks absolutely owned this game. The +/- column shows everything that went wrong for the […] The post Glaring Joel Embiid stat points out Sixers’ serious problem without James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move

The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion

Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension?

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving will reportedly not play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Brian Lewis. Irving was previously slapped with a 5-game suspension, but his timetable for return is unclear at the moment. Irving, who shared a video on his social media which contained anti-Semitic elements and later deleted the video, […] The post Will Kyrie Irving play for Nets vs. Lakers amid suspension? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

