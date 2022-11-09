Read full article on original website
Sandra Larson: “Your Contributions Count”
Sandra Larson (BA ‘59, political science), winner of CLA’s 2022 Alumni of Notable Achievement Award, has demonstrated her commitment to community for decades. She looks back on her “stimulating” time at the University of Minnesota and talks about her wide-ranging work in the political, corporate, literary, and nonprofit spheres.
U of M College of Pharmacy receives grant to continue diversifying pharmacy workforce
To help increase the diversity of the pharmacy workforce and improve overall health outcomes for vulnerable populations, the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy has announced a grant of $750,000 over three years from The McKesson Foundation. The donation will support the launch of two initiatives designed to better support minority doctor of pharmacy (PharmD) students and to enhance the diversity of the pharmacy workforce.
Celebrating Outstanding Alumni Awardee Kelley Lindquist
A celebration two years in the making - on Friday, October 27, friends, alumni, faculty, and staff gathered to honor Kelley Lindquist 2020 recipient of the University of Minnesota's Outstanding Achievement Award. This award is conferred on graduates or former students of the University who have attained unusual distinction in their chosen fields or professions or in public service, and who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership on a community, state, national, or international level.
Emily Baxter: Advocacy through Storytelling
Emily Baxter (BA ‘02, English), winner of CLA’s 2022 Alumni of Notable Achievement Award, recognizes the importance of stories. In her community, she amplifies the voices of those most affected by the injustices of the criminal legal system and looks forward to expanding this advocacy work through creative projects.
