Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Biggest event of the year for local Hawaii businesses
Local businesses from across the islands say this is the biggest event that kicks off the busy holiday season. They have been preparing for the 28th annual Made in Hawaii festival all year long.
Weeklong birthday celebration for King Kalakaua
King David Kalakaua's birthday is coming up and the Iolani Palace is holding a weeklong celebration in honor of him.
Making Hawaii green with tree giveaway
An event is happening this weekend to help make Hawaii clean, green and more beautiful! It's the 1,000 Tree Giveaway and you can score a free tree or plant.
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
It’s time to buy Hawaii for Hawaii. That’s the sentiment behind the 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival. Joining us with more details is Olena Heu, spokesperson for the Made in Hawaii Festival.
Hawaii political signs: Private property or eyesore?
"You see it on fences of people's homes, things like that, those are legal," said DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham. "It's just when you see 'em on utility poles, when you see 'em on sidewalks, when you see 'em in medians, those are areas that you're not supposed to be in."
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. There […]
Gov. Ige reflects on eight years in office
With less than a month left in office Governor David Ige reflects on his legacy and his accomplishments. He also shared what he plans to do next.
Gov. Elect Josh Green covers what’s ahead in transition to his new job
We've interviewed him as state senator, lieutenant governor and now as governor-elect. Now Dr. Josh Green joins Gina Mangieri and Brigette Namata for an in-studio interview about what’s next in his transition to governor.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
Hawaii vote volume strong, but turnout ranks worst ever
It depends on whether you look at the count of votes cast or the percentage of registered voters who participated. Either way, there's big room for improvement to make sure more people make their votes count.
26 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.
How ‘easing inflation’ could help Hawaii shoppers
"Us being in the middle of the ocean and most things shipped here, that's a very positive thing for our state," said Milestone Wealth Manager founder Caine Nakata, "Hopefully with this ease, that it'll make it a little easier for people to go out and maybe purchase a gift."
KHON2
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
Creative Lab applications open for singers, songwriters
Creative Lab Hawai'i seeks to provide mentors, training and opportunities for Hawai'i-based playwriters, writers, producers, musicians, animators, app creators and designers. The next immersive program will involve Hawai'i-based singers and songwriters.
KHON2
Hawaii Property Advisors Real Estate Buyers Update
The last time Hal Wilkerson was here we had a viewer question for him on our Living808 Facebook page, and he was so nice that he went on and answered the viewers questions. Well, Hal Wilkerson of Hawaii Property Advisors is back and joins John to give us an update on what’s going on in the real estate market.
RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies
As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
Joint Base PHH participates in Warrior Care Month
The Wounded Warrior program aims to proactively support wounded, ill and injured service members with their recovery and transition to civilian life.
RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest
HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
Comments / 0