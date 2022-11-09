ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii political signs: Private property or eyesore?

"You see it on fences of people's homes, things like that, those are legal," said DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham. "It's just when you see 'em on utility poles, when you see 'em on sidewalks, when you see 'em in medians, those are areas that you're not supposed to be in."
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. There […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection

It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

How ‘easing inflation’ could help Hawaii shoppers

"Us being in the middle of the ocean and most things shipped here, that's a very positive thing for our state," said Milestone Wealth Manager founder Caine Nakata, "Hopefully with this ease, that it'll make it a little easier for people to go out and maybe purchase a gift."
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida’s coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves washed...
GEORGIA STATE
KHON2

Creative Lab applications open for singers, songwriters

Creative Lab Hawai'i seeks to provide mentors, training and opportunities for Hawai'i-based playwriters, writers, producers, musicians, animators, app creators and designers. The next immersive program will involve Hawai'i-based singers and songwriters.
KHON2

Hawaii Property Advisors Real Estate Buyers Update

The last time Hal Wilkerson was here we had a viewer question for him on our Living808 Facebook page, and he was so nice that he went on and answered the viewers questions. Well, Hal Wilkerson of Hawaii Property Advisors is back and joins John to give us an update on what’s going on in the real estate market.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies

As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest

HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
HONOLULU, HI

