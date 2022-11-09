Read full article on original website
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
York County ballot recount produces same result as voting machines
Ballots from three York County precincts were recounted by hand Thursday, at the request of Audit the Vote PA, a group that has spread misinformation about election fraud. Last month, county commissioners met with the group which asked the county to conduct the recount. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler agreed to...
abc27.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
Democracy for America analyzes election results
Gettysburg Democracy for America (DFA) co-chair Leon Reed moderated a panel discussion that included Adams County commissioner Marty Qually and Gettysburg College professor Char Weise on Thursday evening at the Adams Gettysburg YWCA. The forum evaluated the results of the 2022 election and its likely impact on the county, state,...
etxview.com
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
etxview.com
Election 2022: Perry defeats Daniels in 10th Congressional District seat
Though provisional and military ballots are still yet to be counted in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, current votes indicate Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has defeated Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels in a tight race. Unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show Perry with 51.14% of votes (138,422 votes)...
abc27.com
Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
etownian.com
PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
echo-pilot.com
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
pahomepage.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 476,029 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
Chambersburg borough: Budget has 1½ mil tax hike
Chambersburg property owners will see a 1½ mil tax hike next year. On Monday, November 7, Chambersburg Town Council heard from Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill on the six-month development of a proposed 2023 Budget. Each year, under local law, the Manager drafts a financial plan for the following fiscal...
Cumberland County officially begins ballot count
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the midterm elections today at 7 a.m. The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the county's communications office said. Counting will continue throughout the day until all...
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
Spanish-speaking voters make their way to the polls to cast their ballots
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvanians are making their way to the polls, including Spanish-speaking voters, some of whom are voting for the first time. “[It's] my first-time voting, I’m very excited," said Yoseny Aracena. Aracena became a U.S citizen last year, one of the things she was looking...
Confusion persists around incorrectly dated and undated mail-in ballots
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We’re just hours away from polls opening across Pennsylvania. “All the volunteers that come out to the polls to run a smooth election, they’re ready to go," said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino. But, a surprise weekend request from the Pennsylvania Department of State...
