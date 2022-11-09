ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
WITF

York County ballot recount produces same result as voting machines

Ballots from three York County precincts were recounted by hand Thursday, at the request of Audit the Vote PA, a group that has spread misinformation about election fraud. Last month, county commissioners met with the group which asked the county to conduct the recount. President Commissioner Julie Wheeler agreed to...
abc27.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Democracy for America analyzes election results

Gettysburg Democracy for America (DFA) co-chair Leon Reed moderated a panel discussion that included Adams County commissioner Marty Qually and Gettysburg College professor Char Weise on Thursday evening at the Adams Gettysburg YWCA. The forum evaluated the results of the 2022 election and its likely impact on the county, state,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County votes to move money from Claremont sale

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting to allocate money from the sale of the Claremont nursing home. Commissioners voted to sell it in July 2021, facing opposition from the community. On Thursday, they voted to transfer more than $4 million, and some of the opposition is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade

Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Biden praises midterm results, teases 2024 decision …. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County officially begins ballot count

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the midterm elections today at 7 a.m. The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the county's communications office said. Counting will continue throughout the day until all...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy