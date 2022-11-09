Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
Candidates drop out as competition to succeed Speaker Ralston in Georgia House heats up
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Last week, Georgia State Representative David Ralston announced that he will not be seeking a new term as the Speaker of the House. The current Georgia House Majority Leader, Jon Burns, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed him in the position. Speaker Ralston has presided...
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
WRDW-TV
Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
13WMAZ Election Tracker: How Central Georgia voted in key races
MACON, Ga. — While Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinched a win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker goes to a runoff this December. 13WMAZ took a closer look at the trends in two of Georgia's hottest contested races.
WTGS
Veteran-owned business launches campaign to raise housing allowances for soldiers
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A veteran-owned business is starting a campaign to raise housing allowances for soldiers in Coastal Georgia. Eric Lukkarinen is an army veteran turned real estate professional who is concerned about the housing opportunities for soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. "The military...
Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in -chief, The Current. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member, Georgia House of Representatives. State Rep. David Wilkerson (D), @repdwilkerson, 38th District, Georgia House of Representatives. The breakdown. 1. Looking at record-breaking turnout in the 2022 midterms. Amid concerns of violence...
WBUR
Where close midterm races stand in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia
A number of races around the country are still too close to call. We check in on Arizona, where there are closely watched state and federal races. Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly is running against Republican Blake Masters to keep his seat. And in the race for governor, Republican election deniers are in close races with Democrats. Andrew Oxford of Arizona Public Media has the latest.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
WJCL
Nicole delivered much needed rainfall, a look at totals for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Showers likely Friday as Nicole moves out. Nicole is now a remnant area of low pressure moving through parts of the Northeast and New England. Impacts from the storm have exited southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The weekend should get off to a nice start with a mix of sun and clouds.
Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?
Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
Several seats were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters also decided measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Government Technology
Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant
(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
Comments / 0