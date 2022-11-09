ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ Election Tracker: How Central Georgia voted in key races

MACON, Ga. — While Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinched a win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker goes to a runoff this December. 13WMAZ took a closer look at the trends in two of Georgia's hottest contested races.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in -chief, The Current. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member, Georgia House of Representatives. State Rep. David Wilkerson (D), @repdwilkerson, 38th District, Georgia House of Representatives. The breakdown. 1. Looking at record-breaking turnout in the 2022 midterms. Amid concerns of violence...
GEORGIA STATE
WBUR

Where close midterm races stand in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia

A number of races around the country are still too close to call. We check in on Arizona, where there are closely watched state and federal races. Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly is running against Republican Blake Masters to keep his seat. And in the race for governor, Republican election deniers are in close races with Democrats. Andrew Oxford of Arizona Public Media has the latest.
ARIZONA STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?

Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Georgia Lands New Gigantic $2.6B Electric Battery Plant

(TNS) — A gigantic battery cell production facility is coming to metro Atlanta and will create hundreds of new jobs, state officials announced Friday morning. Freyr Battery, a Norway-based clean-tech company named after a Norse god, will invest $2.57 billion in Georgia by building a plant on a 368-acre site in Coweta County, according to a news release. The company said it will produce Lithium-Ion battery cell, which can be used for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and additional applications.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

