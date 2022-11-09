ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Coroner identifies man killed in overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Escaped inmate is no longer in Clarendon County, sheriff says

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley of the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they believe that escaped inmate, Shaun Wiles is no longer in Clarendon County. The US Marshal’s Service is the lead agency on this case. They have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Local motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield, are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

