Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
wach.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: arrests made in neighborhood shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of three individuals connected to a shooting incident that happened Sept. 29 near Ridge View High School. Brian Samuel Jr., 18, and two unidentified minors were each charged with aggravated breach of peace. Deputies say they reported to...
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
wach.com
Victim of fatal Bush River Road crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've have identified the victim in a late Wednesday afternoon car crash that went fatal. According to the Lexington County Coroner, 49-year-old Jennifer Cassidy was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road in Columbia shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Wescott Road and Rush River Road in Lexington County.
wach.com
Cat rescued from inside vehicle by Richland County deputies
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A cat has a new home thanks to a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials said deputy Sarah Merriman rescued a tiny kitten from inside a truck on Wednesday, October 9. Merriman then took the feline to the Sunset Animal Clinic where...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
wach.com
$1 million bond set for man accused of robbing store clerk in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A $1 million bond was set for a man accused of robbing a store clerk and breaking into two Devine Street businesses. According to Columbia Police, William Wilson is charged with armed robbery and burglary.
wach.com
Police in Sumter finds missing, runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Cabbagestalk returned home safe around 8 p.m., according to the Sumter Police Department. ORIGINAL: Sumter Police say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home. Officials say Shamoni Cabbagestalk left her home on Newberry Avenue Friday, and hasn't...
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
WIS-TV
Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, three miles south of Orangeburg. The collision occurred on Nov. 11, around 10:15 a.m. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver was traveling south on Cannon...
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
wach.com
Coroner identifies man killed in overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as James T. Black II, 22, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
wach.com
Police searching for Lexington Shoe Repair burglar
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington Police needs your help in identifying this alleged burglar who was seen on security cameras breaking into Lexington Shoe Repair on Columbia Ave. Officials say on or between the date of Nov. 6 and 7, an unknown White man forcefully entered the business of...
wach.com
Escaped inmate is no longer in Clarendon County, sheriff says
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — Sheriff Baxley of the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office says they believe that escaped inmate, Shaun Wiles is no longer in Clarendon County. The US Marshal’s Service is the lead agency on this case. They have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads...
WIS-TV
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday. RCSD said deputies were sent to the Citgo Gas Station in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Rd at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
coladaily.com
Local motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Shane Andrzejewski, 33, of Lexington, Joshua Allen Dutton, 28, of Columbia, Casey Thomas Goodson, 38, of Chapin, and William Douglas McGathen Simpson, 34, of Edgefield, are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
