AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last week by a Harris County grand jury. Court records show he was originally arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond.Nicholas Norris, an attorney for Herring, declined to immediately comment Thursday.Prosecutors told Houston television station KTRK that the baby was born prematurely but was healthy and well.According...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO