Houston, TX

KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
KEEL Radio

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete

HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community

HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife's drinks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last week by a Harris County grand jury. Court records show he was originally arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond.Nicholas Norris, an attorney for Herring, declined to immediately comment Thursday.Prosecutors told Houston television station KTRK that the baby was born prematurely but was healthy and well.According...
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

Texas executes man convicted of killing mother nearly 20 years ago

The US state of Texas on Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago, officials said. But there was no intervention, and Beatty was put to death by lethal injection - the thirteenth death row inmate executed since the beginning of the year in the United States and the fourth in Texas. chp/sw/cl/tjj/md
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Local man charged with murder

COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
COLDSPRING, TX
CBS DFW

Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

