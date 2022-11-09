Read full article on original website
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
James Click out as Astros GM in Unprecedented Move – Assistant GMs Re-sign MonteroThe Veracity Report
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is scheduled to...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $5M for man accused of executing Cypress family, including 2 children, in 2014
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Bond has been set at $5,000,000 for the man described as a disgruntled employee, charged in the cold-blooded execution of a Cypress family of four. In September, Feng Lu, 58, was charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family. On Jan. 30,...
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
‘Just take my child … I’m a terrible parent’: Texas mom arrested, charged for abandoning baby, police said
A search for the mother of a 6-month-old baby left in the care of an intoxicated man who said he did not know what to do with him ends with the mother telling police to "Just take my child, 'cause I'm a terrible mother."
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
Recognize her? Woman robs convenience store at gunpoint on Houston's south side
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help identifying a woman who they said robbed a convenience store on the south side last month. This happened at a store on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street in the South Park area. Police...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates murky, brown drinking water in one community
HOUSTON – Drained. That’s how Houston water customers said they feel after trying to get help from the city of Houston. They want explanations about inaccurate meter reads, huge water bills, and now dirty, murky water. KPRC 2 Investigates continues this search for answers with homeowners who say the city of Houston is failing their families.
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife's drinks
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last week by a Harris County grand jury. Court records show he was originally arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond.Nicholas Norris, an attorney for Herring, declined to immediately comment Thursday.Prosecutors told Houston television station KTRK that the baby was born prematurely but was healthy and well.According...
Click2Houston.com
Man found not guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios during alleged road rage incident
HOUSTON – A jury has found Robert Soliz, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police officer in 2020, not guilty of murder. Soliz was on trial for the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, which apparently stemmed from a road rage incident. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance video shows moments before HPD officer and suspect were hit by suspect drunk driver
HOUSTON – A 23-year-old Houston police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Investigators said the officer was in the middle of arresting a man who allegedly fled from a hit-and-run accident near Hilcroft and Bellaire, when the suspected drunk driver crashed into him and the hit-and-run suspect.
Click2Houston.com
11-year-old shot in leg while throwing out trash in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 11-year-old was shot while taking out the trash in west Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units received reports about a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1919 S. Kirkland Rd. around 10:12 p.m. According to investigators, it was reported that...
Click2Houston.com
Armed robber shot in face during deadly 2017 home invasion sentenced to 30 years in prison; second suspect still sought: DA
HOUSTON – A man who was shot in the face during a home invasion that left the homeowner dead has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. Ogg said Jonathan Vera, 21, pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for 30 years...
Click2Houston.com
Former Texas Department of Transportation employee charged with bribery, extortion: DOJ
HOUSTON – A former Texas Department of Transportation employee accused of bribery and extortion has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Houston, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, has been charged with one count of bribery and one count of extortion under color of...
Texas executes man convicted of killing mother nearly 20 years ago
The US state of Texas on Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago, officials said. But there was no intervention, and Beatty was put to death by lethal injection - the thirteenth death row inmate executed since the beginning of the year in the United States and the fourth in Texas. chp/sw/cl/tjj/md
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
East Texas News
Local man charged with murder
COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
