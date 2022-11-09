ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

'He wasn't moving:' Pediatric respiratory patients fill beds at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Three-month old Kai Evans' tiny toes are usually kicking. But the infant's legs are wrapped up in monitors as he gets treatment for RSV at Duke University Children's Hospital. "He wasn't moving. He was just sitting there and I was like, 'That's not normal,'" Kai's mother,...
DURHAM, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Durham, NC

The bustling city of Durham is part of Durham County in North Carolina. It’s known as the “City of Medicine,” with more than 300 health and medical-related companies in the area, making it Durham’s major industry. The city is considered to be one of the best...
DURHAM, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Student taken to hospital after bicycle crash involving NC State bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according...
RALEIGH, NC
JamBase

Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina

Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Hearing for Wake Co. school reassignment proposal happening today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County families can weigh on a proposal that would move some Wake County students to different schools as soon as next year. In September, Wake County leaders presented their first draft of the reassignment plan. They followed up with a second draft meeting in October. A large number of schools will be affected, with the goal of relieving overcrowded schools, filling underutilized schools and thinking about which areas will see more growth over the next few years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

