getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
Student biking on NC State campus hospitalized after getting hit by Wolfline bus
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Wolfline bus on the NC State campus. A university spokesperson said the bicyclist was hit near Dan Allen Drive and Yarbrough Drive. NC State Police said the cyclist is a student. Authorities took the cyclist...
cbs17
UNC parking deck car fire impacts parking for Tar Heel basketball game against College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m. A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood...
WRAL
'He wasn't moving:' Pediatric respiratory patients fill beds at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. — Three-month old Kai Evans' tiny toes are usually kicking. But the infant's legs are wrapped up in monitors as he gets treatment for RSV at Duke University Children's Hospital. "He wasn't moving. He was just sitting there and I was like, 'That's not normal,'" Kai's mother,...
cbs17
‘It’s ok not to be ok’: Crisis hotlines serve as suicide prevention resource
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crisis hotlines take calls for a wide variety of mental health struggles, including suicide. HopeLine is a crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline in the Raleigh area. Executive Director Keri Christensen said no problem is too big or too small to call them about. “People...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Durham, NC
The bustling city of Durham is part of Durham County in North Carolina. It’s known as the “City of Medicine,” with more than 300 health and medical-related companies in the area, making it Durham’s major industry. The city is considered to be one of the best...
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
'It isn't great to not have a solid roof:' Durham woman still recovering from Ian worries as Nicole looms
DURHAM, N.C. — Just weeks after Ian impacted North Carolina, tropical depression Nicole is threatening the state with heavy rain, winds and isolated tornadoes. Some Triangle families, still recovering from Ian's damage, are watching Nicole's approach warily. Repairs from the last storm are far from finished – and she's...
cbs17
SUV fire damages electrical system at UNC parking deck
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV fire at a UNC parking deck Thursday morning knocked out power to the deck, a university media specialist told CBS 17. The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to the Dogwood Deck fire and put it out by 10 a.m. East Drive was closed between Manning Drive and Mason Farm Road while emergency responders worked on the incident.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
cbs17
Student taken to hospital after bicycle crash involving NC State bus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according...
cbs17
Oh, deer! Triangle researchers looking into impact of development on deer population, movement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. As the Triangle expands with more development, researchers at North Carolina State University want to know how white-tailed deer move through the growing suburban area. They’re also looking at how deer behavior, movement and...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
WRAL
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers fight unusually high power bills
From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130 total back from Duke Energy after they were incorrectly billed this year. From a grandmother in Knightdale to a barber in Durham County, WRAL's 5 On Your Side got viewers $30,130...
Higher than normal levels of CO2 detected in classrooms, Wake County parents want answers
A group of Wake county parents want to know after they say they didn't get answers from the district so they're taking matters into their own hands.
JamBase
Widespread Panic Confirms February 2023 Run In North Carolina
Widespread Panic returns to central North Carolina early next year. The jam stalwarts will play a three-night stand at the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina February 9 – 11, 2023. DPAC previously hosted Panic on March 29 – 31, 2019. Those shows were the band’s first...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
cbs17
Hearing for Wake Co. school reassignment proposal happening today
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County families can weigh on a proposal that would move some Wake County students to different schools as soon as next year. In September, Wake County leaders presented their first draft of the reassignment plan. They followed up with a second draft meeting in October. A large number of schools will be affected, with the goal of relieving overcrowded schools, filling underutilized schools and thinking about which areas will see more growth over the next few years.
