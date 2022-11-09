The house at 1305 Church Ave. in Chipley sat vacant for many years but now it’s the home of Chipley’s very own bed and breakfast – The Sullivan House Florida. Owner and operator David Doherty bought the property in May 2022 from the family of the original owners who had the land and original homestead since 1880. A fire took the first home but was rebuilt in 1927 to the house it is today.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO