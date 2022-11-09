ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Officials identify the pedestrian killed in Northeast Portland crash

Portland Police have confirmed the identity of the pedestrian that was hit and killed on Tuesday. Police identify the victim as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo. The preliminary investigation suggests Htoo was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue westbound when she was struck by a driver going north. Authorities say the driver remained...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Willamette Week: Portland's buried treasure

PORTLAND, Ore. — Is there buried treasure right here in northwest Oregon?. That’s the question posed by KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week in their latest edition out Wednesday. They’re challenging Portlanders to choose their own adventure this fall, in an attempt to solve a mystery dating...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Charges dismissed for Mount Tabor fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — Charges have been dismissed against all suspects in connection to the Mount Tabor fires. Samuel Perkins’ arraignment was delayed until today. He was the last of three suspects to face charges. It’s unknown at this time if the district attorney plans to refile charges.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Everyday Heroes: Woman helps disabled veterans

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is a woman who has spent more than 20 years helping veterans navigate the system and get the benefits they earned while serving our country. Margaret Leach works for a local veterans organization serving Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Many of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One man dies in Hillsboro shooting, says police

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Hillsboro on Saturday. Authorities say during the early morning hours police were called to Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut in Hillsboro about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Timberline opens for winter season

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — It's opening weekend at Timberline Ski Area, giving skiers and snowboarders a longer winter season on Mt. Hood. Those visiting the resort said this time couldn't come soon enough. "It feels great, I’ve been waiting all year for this. I’ve been super excited. We bought...
GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR
KATU.com

Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspicious death in Monmouth prompts investigation

MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Monmouth Police Department is investigating a suspicious death. On Wednesday Monmouth officers were sent on a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Dr at around 4:17 p.m. When officers arrived they found an adult woman, who was identified as 62-year-old Theresa Hethorn,...
MONMOUTH, OR
KATU.com

For military members, vote-by-mail may be only option

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are many reasons a person chooses to vote-by-mail, but if you are in the military or a U.S. citizen living overseas, it may be your only option. "I am a special forces senior sergeant," said Chad Conley, an active military member since 2003. "While we are deployed, I've been in many locations. Each and every time, I mailed in that ballot. Each and every time, that ballot went in."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Farmington Gardens: Holiday Shoppe

If you love decorating for the holidays, Farmington Gardens has a fun new place for you to shop! Kerri Williamson met with Farmington Gardens buyer and designer Frank D'Aguanno to check out their all-new Holiday Shoppe. Farmington Gardens has locations in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Aloha. For more information, visit their...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Experts warn against climate change's impacts on youth health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The ongoing effects of climate change continue to plague our global ecosystem and place communities of lower socioeconomic status at risk. Worsening drought, heatwaves, wildfires and floods have displaced thousands of people and devastated landscapes, only escalating in recent years. Medical experts say there's another...
PORTLAND, OR

