9-1-1 outage in Portland and Multnomah County now fixed, says officials
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The Bureau of Emergency Communications says there is no longer a 9-1-1 outage in the Portland and Multnomah County area. Officials announced in a tweet Saturday night that there is a 9-1-1 outage. Officials stated callers that have a '503' or '242' prefix cannot reach...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Neighbors fear danger at their door due to speeders
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s a common complaint these days -- cars are going too fast just about everywhere. Near Northeast 112th Avenue and Halsey Street the speed has been lowered but neighbors say the problem is that many people just don’t know it. They say a simple blinking light might make all the difference.
Portland business says customers don't feel safe, PPB trying new strategy
PORTLAND, Ore — The general manager of Pearl MedSpa says increasing crime has chased many of his customers away, but the Portland Police Bureau says it is working on options to keep businesses and their customers safer. “We’ve had patients that had stuff stolen out of their cars, no...
Officials identify the pedestrian killed in Northeast Portland crash
Portland Police have confirmed the identity of the pedestrian that was hit and killed on Tuesday. Police identify the victim as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo. The preliminary investigation suggests Htoo was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue westbound when she was struck by a driver going north. Authorities say the driver remained...
Willamette Week: Portland's buried treasure
PORTLAND, Ore. — Is there buried treasure right here in northwest Oregon?. That’s the question posed by KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week in their latest edition out Wednesday. They’re challenging Portlanders to choose their own adventure this fall, in an attempt to solve a mystery dating...
Charges dismissed for Mount Tabor fires
PORTLAND, Ore. — Charges have been dismissed against all suspects in connection to the Mount Tabor fires. Samuel Perkins’ arraignment was delayed until today. He was the last of three suspects to face charges. It’s unknown at this time if the district attorney plans to refile charges.
Portland hospitals battle spike in RSV cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland hospitals said they're facing a shortage of ICU beds for kids during a spike in RSV cases. At Legacy, doctors said the number of pediatric ICU patients with the virus jumped about 70 percent in the last three weeks. Dr. Wendy Hasson is the medical...
Everyday Heroes: Woman helps disabled veterans
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero is a woman who has spent more than 20 years helping veterans navigate the system and get the benefits they earned while serving our country. Margaret Leach works for a local veterans organization serving Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. Many of the...
This year, Multnomah County's 'Point in Time Count' assesses COVID impact
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Wednesday released its “Point in Time Count” for 2022, detailing the area’s homelessness crisis. The report looks at the state of unsheltered homelessness in the county. This year it also assesses the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had. According to the...
One man dies in Hillsboro shooting, says police
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Hillsboro on Saturday. Authorities say during the early morning hours police were called to Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut in Hillsboro about a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man...
Timberline opens for winter season
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — It's opening weekend at Timberline Ski Area, giving skiers and snowboarders a longer winter season on Mt. Hood. Those visiting the resort said this time couldn't come soon enough. "It feels great, I’ve been waiting all year for this. I’ve been super excited. We bought...
Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
Suspicious death in Monmouth prompts investigation
MONMOUTH, Ore. — The Monmouth Police Department is investigating a suspicious death. On Wednesday Monmouth officers were sent on a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Dr at around 4:17 p.m. When officers arrived they found an adult woman, who was identified as 62-year-old Theresa Hethorn,...
For military members, vote-by-mail may be only option
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are many reasons a person chooses to vote-by-mail, but if you are in the military or a U.S. citizen living overseas, it may be your only option. "I am a special forces senior sergeant," said Chad Conley, an active military member since 2003. "While we are deployed, I've been in many locations. Each and every time, I mailed in that ballot. Each and every time, that ballot went in."
Woman arraigned by DA Schmidt for bias crimes and physical assault to TriMet supervisor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Portland was arraigned on five charges including bias crime in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, and three counts of interfering with public transport. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says the charges stem from an incident Wednesday on a MAX...
Farmington Gardens: Holiday Shoppe
If you love decorating for the holidays, Farmington Gardens has a fun new place for you to shop! Kerri Williamson met with Farmington Gardens buyer and designer Frank D'Aguanno to check out their all-new Holiday Shoppe. Farmington Gardens has locations in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Aloha. For more information, visit their...
Experts warn against climate change's impacts on youth health
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The ongoing effects of climate change continue to plague our global ecosystem and place communities of lower socioeconomic status at risk. Worsening drought, heatwaves, wildfires and floods have displaced thousands of people and devastated landscapes, only escalating in recent years. Medical experts say there's another...
Portland welcomes 75-foot-tall Pioneer Square Christmas tree ahead of festivities
PORTLAND, Ore. — It is officially the holiday season in Downtown Portland. Yesterday the annual 75-foot-tall Christmas tree was delivered to Pioneer Courthouse Square. This holiday tradition has been going on for 38 years now. The Douglas fir tree was lifted into place with the help of a giant...
True crime investigator says new evidence points to new D.B. Cooper suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Eric Ulis, known for his search for the infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper, came to Vancouver Friday to show his latest research and latest suspect. The focus of his investigation into the only unsolved hijacking in U.S. history is a man named Vince Petersen. Petersen died about...
