PORTLAND, Ore. — There are many reasons a person chooses to vote-by-mail, but if you are in the military or a U.S. citizen living overseas, it may be your only option. "I am a special forces senior sergeant," said Chad Conley, an active military member since 2003. "While we are deployed, I've been in many locations. Each and every time, I mailed in that ballot. Each and every time, that ballot went in."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO