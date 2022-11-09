ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Rock, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Sand Rock girls fall to Sardis in Thursday basketball action

SAND ROCK – Katelyn StClair collected 17 points, including a pair of treys, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal, but they weren’t enough to lead the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats past visiting Sardis in girls basketball action on Friday. Sand Rock fell short 69-61. Zoey Handy added12 points, eight boards, two steals and a block. Jacey Stephens contributed12 points on four 3-pointers.
SAND ROCK, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County

LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
PIEDMONT, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Scottsboro, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pisgah High School basketball team will have a game with Scottsboro High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

An 86-yard touchdown drive for the Bulldogs was capped off by a Jaxon Colvin 6-yard run, with 4:19 remaining in the first. The point-after attempt was good to give Geraldine the 7-0 advantage over Winfield at the end of the first quarter.

WINFIELD, Ala.--The Geraldine Bulldogs defeated the Winfield Pirates, 24-8 in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. An 86-yard touchdown drive for the Bulldogs was capped off by a Jaxon Colvin 6-yard run, with 4:19 remaining in the first. The point-after attempt was good to give Geraldine the 7-0 advantage over Winfield at the end of the first quarter.
GERALDINE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Huge Yard Sale – November 10th and 11th

A huge yard sale is set for Thursday, November 10th, and Friday, November 11th, at the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church Outreach Building from 9am to 4pm each day. There will be a huge selections of Christmas decorations, a good selection of winter clothes, some furniture, baby beds, and toys.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy