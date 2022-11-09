Read full article on original website
Burns boots game-winning kick as Coosa conquers Spring Garden, 31-28
SPRING GARDEN – The first time Spring Garden and Coosa Christian clashed this football season, the Panthers were the more physical team. On Friday night, their paths crossed again in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs, but this time the roles were reversed. Coosa senior running...
Piedmont’s Odam inks basketball scholarship with Jacksonville State
PIEDMONT – Growing up, Piedmont senior Alex Odam has been a huge Kansas Jayhawk fan. He’ll soon be playing for a bird of another color much closer to home in the near future. Odam, a 6-foot-3 point guard, signed his official National Letter of Intent with the Jacksonville...
Sand Rock girls fall to Sardis in Thursday basketball action
SAND ROCK – Katelyn StClair collected 17 points, including a pair of treys, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal, but they weren’t enough to lead the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats past visiting Sardis in girls basketball action on Friday. Sand Rock fell short 69-61. Zoey Handy added12 points, eight boards, two steals and a block. Jacey Stephens contributed12 points on four 3-pointers.
This week in HS Sports: Remembering some special people from a special time in my life
This is an opinion piece. I started my journalism career working for the Gadsden Times right out of college some 33 years ago. As I look back on it now, I wonder if I knew then how blessed I was to be in that town, surrounded by those people and covering those athletes and coaches.
Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County
LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
Scottsboro, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Thursday Playoff Roundup: Big second half propels Ramsay past Guntersville in Class 5A
Ashton Ashford ran for four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ramsay beat Guntersville 45-9 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Ashford scored from the 25, 14, 5 and 1 for the Rams (10-2). They led 19-9 at halftime at Chorba-Lee Stadium in Guntersville. “Last year we had lost in...
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
WINFIELD, Ala.--The Geraldine Bulldogs defeated the Winfield Pirates, 24-8 in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Playoffs. An 86-yard touchdown drive for the Bulldogs was capped off by a Jaxon Colvin 6-yard run, with 4:19 remaining in the first. The point-after attempt was good to give Geraldine the 7-0 advantage over Winfield at the end of the first quarter.
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville
Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
'Alabama' band member Teddy Gentry shares memories of lifelong friend and bandmate, Jeff Cook
The music industry is mourning the loss of country music legend Jeff Cook, who passed away at the age of 73 on Monday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist, known for his decades with the supergroup "Alabama," left a legacy on his hometown in Fort Payne, and the three founders of the band have become hometown heroes over the past 50 years.
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama
There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Huge Yard Sale – November 10th and 11th
A huge yard sale is set for Thursday, November 10th, and Friday, November 11th, at the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church Outreach Building from 9am to 4pm each day. There will be a huge selections of Christmas decorations, a good selection of winter clothes, some furniture, baby beds, and toys.
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
