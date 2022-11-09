ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Man dies after driving through pole, crashing on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, police say

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmAyY_0j51GR6d00

A 63-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove through a pole on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma and collided with a tree, according to police.

The crash was reported at about 10:23 a.m. on Pacific Avenue near South 70th Street. In a tweet, Tacoma Police Department said the road, also a state highway, was closed from South 72nd to 68th streets while first responders were on the scene.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died. He has not been publicly identified.

It’s unclear what caused the man to crash. Police said a collision investigation team was called to respond.

Pacific Avenue closed for about two-and-a-half hours because of the incident.

Comments / 13

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply(4)
7
Dave D
3d ago

I bet excessive speed was involved. Slowing down can reduce not only the amount of car accidents but the severities of injuries also.

Reply(1)
3
TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

My sincerest condolences go out to ALL who are grieving/ affected by the death of this man. 😔 💔 🙏. I pray they seek Jesus for His supernatural comfort at this time and for their futures without him.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door

Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 seriously injured in car-moped crash in Bellevue

Westbound Bel-Red Road at 148th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue was closed Thursday night after a car-moped collision, the Bellevue Police Department announced. The 81-year-old driver of the moped was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Police said eastbound traffic was being rerouted in the area as...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
MyNorthwest

September shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

A few weeks ago, members of the Violent Crimes Reduction Unit (VCRU) saw a man driving a vehicle with no front plate and a stolen rear plate attached to the vehicle. The man was detained, and investigators determined the suspect had multiple misdemeanor warrants, for which he was arrested. The...
EVERETT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
303
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy