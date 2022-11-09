Man dies after driving through pole, crashing on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, police say

A 63-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove through a pole on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma and collided with a tree, according to police.

The crash was reported at about 10:23 a.m. on Pacific Avenue near South 70th Street. In a tweet, Tacoma Police Department said the road, also a state highway, was closed from South 72nd to 68th streets while first responders were on the scene.

Police said the driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died. He has not been publicly identified.

It’s unclear what caused the man to crash. Police said a collision investigation team was called to respond.

Pacific Avenue closed for about two-and-a-half hours because of the incident.