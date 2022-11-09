Cumulus Media’s talk radio station in Chicago, WLS (890 AM), has signed a multi-year deal with the Motor Racing Network to broadcast NASCAR in that market. The deal includes the first-ever Chicago Street Race, which is part of a three-year deal between the City of Chicago and NASCAR. Likewise, Cumulus’ deal with the Motor Racing Network on WLS-AM is for three years and is slated to begin in 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO