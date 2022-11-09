Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken behind Laramie Peak in Albany County, Wyoming by Rose Haroian. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buck’s Limbo Moves Under Gate Impressive, Not Amazing, Say Wyoming Hunters
A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of "limbo" to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It's impressive, say...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hydrogen Production Hub Planned Near Douglas
Focus Clean Energy is planning a hydrogen production facility near Douglas. The Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Hub is in the earliest planning stages, but the company's founder, Paul Martin, said the facility will produce about 5 gigawatts of hydrogen production. It...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer
Wyoming's elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. "We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,"...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Fallen Veterans Memorial Displays Names Of More Than 1,670 Wyoming Soldiers
Shojiro Yamashita was born in the Heart Mountain World War II Japanese American Confinement Center at Powell, Park County, Wyoming. Yamashita's family went back to Japan after the war, but Shojiro returned to America for college. A year later, he was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Big Red Wave Would Have Helped Wyoming; Our State Races Were Yawners
Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It has taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. And yet, as I write this, many of the big national questions are yet to be...
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was shared by Yvonne Reyna outside of Kaycee, Wyoming. She writes: "This was taken while hunting with their uncle. Their Dad passed away in July, 2022. Seeing this sunrise was beautiful and doing something they love."
cowboystatedaily.com
Could Wyoming Hunters Switch From Lead Ammo To Copper Ammo? It’s Gaining Momentum.
When it comes to dropping Wyoming big game, newer solid-copper bullets work just as well as – and maybe even better than – traditional lead ammunition, some hunters and a gunsmith said. "I've used them (copper bullets) on everything...
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding
Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it's been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show "Wheel of Fortune," where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday's broadcast.
cowboystatedaily.com
What A Way To Go: ‘Krapp Strapp’ No. 1 Way For Wyo Outdoorsmen To Do No. 2, Inventor Says
Keith Lindsey said the inspiration for one of his best-selling products came to him while he was in the woods doing what bears are widely purported to do there. "I was chasing a couple of lost cows in the woods and...
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets
With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap
New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
Write In For Wyoming Governor Only A Blip On Election Night
There was a lot of noise from Brent Bien fans. But little result. After the primary votes for the Republican nominee for Governor of Wyoming went Mark Gordon there were those who went home feeling a bit dissatisfied. Brent Bien fans had taken their campaign signs down and gone home.
