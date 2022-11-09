ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken behind Laramie Peak in Albany County, Wyoming by Rose Haroian. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming

For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
Wyoming Hydrogen Production Hub Planned Near Douglas

Focus Clean Energy is planning a hydrogen production facility near Douglas. The Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Hub is in the earliest planning stages, but the company's founder, Paul Martin, said the facility will produce about 5 gigawatts of hydrogen production. It...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer

Wyoming's elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. "We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,"...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was shared by Yvonne Reyna outside of Kaycee, Wyoming. She writes: "This was taken while hunting with their uncle. Their Dad passed away in July, 2022. Seeing this sunrise was beautiful and doing something they love."
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
Labor Shortage May Limit Wyoming’s Federal Energy Funding

Labor shortages are hitting the Wyoming Energy Authority and jeopardizing federal funding for programs that benefit small businesses, local governments, K-12 public schools and agricultural producers. Dire Straits. The WEA has been unable to fill the vacant State Energy Program (SEP)...
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it's been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show "Wheel of Fortune," where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday's broadcast.
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that "traveling through" private...
Wyoming’s First Wind Turbines Were Novelties, Then Sold For Scrap

New technology demonstrations are often exercises in trial and error, and Wyoming's first demonstration of wind energy four decades ago was mostly error. On Sept. 4, 1982, about 500 residents, according to a 2014 Bureau of Reclamation document, gathered in...
