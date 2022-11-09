Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: No Powder Found In Envelopes In AZ Candidate’s Office
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Escaped Inmate From NC Captured in York County
RALEIGH, N.C. – An escaped inmate from North Carolina was captured Thursday afternoon in York County, SC. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Joshua Ostwalt, 32, escaped from a recreation yard in Lumberton on Wednesday. Officers in York County took him into custody Thursday afternoon. Ostwalt will...
wccbcharlotte.com
Murders Increasing In South Carolina At Highest Rate Since 1991
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rate of murders in South Carolina is at its highest level since 1991. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division just released its Crime In South Carolina 2021 report. According to that report, murders in the state have increased by 0.89%, while weapon law violations were...
wccbcharlotte.com
Nicole Batters Florida, Targets Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — History has been made, but it’s nothing to celebrate. Nicole roared ashore in Florida as a Category 1, becoming the second-latest landfalling U.S. hurricane on record. Erosion issues still lingering from Hurricane Ian over a month ago are contributing to road and building collapses across...
wccbcharlotte.com
CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas
ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses. On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows...
