Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 11, 2022. David Lee Jenkins, 54, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft less than $1,000; contempt of court.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Officers arrived to the 2900 block of 7th Street at 7:19 a.m. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles...
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.
KPLC TV
Pedestrian hit by Westlake Police unit on LA 378
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake Police vehicle struck a 14-year-old pedestrian along LA 378 (Westwood Road) south of Phillips Road, according to Louisiana State Police. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. in Westlake, leaving the pedestrian with serious injuries, LSP said. The investigation is ongoing.
Lake Charles American Press
LC Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
Lake Charles Police are working a homicide in the 2900 block of 7th Street. Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning for an emergency assist. Upon their arrival and subsequent initial investigation, it was learned a homicide occurred. Officer Cody Wolfe...
Lake Charles American Press
Life sentence upheld for DeRidder man convicted of raping elderly woman
The conviction and life sentence for a DeRidder man convicted of breaking into a 70-year-old woman’s home and raping her in 2019 has been upheld by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Ezra Coutee, 46, was unanimously found guilty of first-degree rape and home invasion on Feb. 3 of...
kalb.com
Oakdale police investigating hit and run
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - Oakdale police are investigating after a 46-year-old pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in a traffic incident on Thursday night (Nov. 10). The victim was hit around 11:18 p.m. on Hwy 10. The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop, but fled the scene.
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
kalb.com
Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Texas woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened on November 8 around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 112 at Hwy 113. LSP said that Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet...
KPLC TV
Flea Fest returns to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Christmas shopping, Flea Fest makes it’s return to Lake Charles this weekend!. The Flea Market Festival is happening over at the Burton Complex, located on the South side adjacent to Burton Coliseum. It’s a great place to find a bargain...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
Mermentau woman killed in three-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on November 10, 2022, shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1126 and US Highway 90 in Jefferson Parish.
Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2019 murder of Beaumont father
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Bryce Bell was 15 when he was arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Anthony Wilson on April 11, 2019. Even though Bryce Bell was a minor when he was charged, Bell was certified as an adult on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Demolition begins on damaged KPLC building
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Out with the old to make room for the new - the demolition has begun on part of our old KPLC building. A section of Division Street is blocked off while the tear-down takes place. The hurricane-damaged section will be removed to make room for...
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crashing vehicle at Fort Polk
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB/VPSO) - A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and crashing his vehicle at Fort Polk. According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Ray Stolzle was seen driving recklessly at speeds over 100 mph onto oncoming traffic on November 4, around 5:16 p.m. on Hwy 10.
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
KPLC TV
Once Was inc. giving free turkeys to local Veterans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was inc., a nonprofit Veteran community outreach organization gave away turkeys this afternoon to current and former members of the military. The organization donated a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. The nonprofit’s mission is to honor disconnected Veterans...
KPLC TV
Downtown Lake Charles construction ramps up as KPLC rebuilds
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re passing through downtown Lake Charles it’ll be hard to miss the construction taking place around Division St. That construction is a sign of recovery for KPLC as we begin to rebuild our station following the severe damage the building received during Hurricane Laura. Just over two years ago, Laura’s winds toppled our transmission tower which fell on the station, destroying our studio.
Comments / 4