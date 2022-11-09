ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

‘There’s a deer in my office!’ Buck causes commotion, chaos at Wisconsin school

By Devin Willems
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT, Wis. ( WFRV ) — A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window.

Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official told WFRV, News 8’s Green Bay sister station, that there were two employees in the office at the time.

The deer, which was described as a six to eight-point buck, knocked one of the employees out of her chair. It reportedly sounded ‘like an explosion.’

The school official said she kept thinking: “This isn’t real, there’s a deer in my office! I’ve got to get out of here!”

    Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki
    Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki
    Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki
    Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki
    Courtesy of Jodi Napiwocki

The two employees then made a break for it when the deer tried to go out through a different window. The deer ended up leaving the office and reportedly went out the main door.

The school said no one was harmed, including the deer.

Pacelli Catholic Schools are located in Stevens Point, which is about an hour and a half west of Green Bay.

