Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals: First offseason acquisition is minor but speaks volumes

The Cardinals made their first offseason acquisition, and it may be telling of their plans at shortstop for 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals made their first trade of the offseason, acquiring INF Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash. What may look like a minor move on the surface may actually speak loudly about the direction the club is going this winter.
Could the St. Louis Cardinals bring back Matt Carpenter?

After having a bounce back season with the Yankees, could Matt Carpenter be a valuable role player for the Cardinals in 2023?. The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to add a left-handed bat to their lineup as well as some infield depth in 2023, and they could kill two bird with one stone by bringing back INF Matt Carpenter this winter.
Cardinals: These are the ways St. Louis can free up more payroll

John Mozeliak has multiple routes to free up payroll this offseason. According to recent payroll projections, the St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have about $165 million in committed salary via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With a projected budget of $180-$185 million for Opening Day this year, that leaves St. Louis with about $15-$20 million to spend this offseason.
Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising

There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
Cardinals: St. Louis still eyeing shortstop market despite recent reports

Recent reports seemed to throw cold water, but new reports indicate the Cardinals will still explore the shortstop market. The last few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for St. Louis Cardinals fans. After beginning the offseason with the mantra of the payroll will increase, there seemed to be cold water on the idea that it would be anything more than a marginal increase at best. Derrick Goold is now reiterating that the Cardinals are not out of the shortstop market.
