Recent reports seemed to throw cold water, but new reports indicate the Cardinals will still explore the shortstop market. The last few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for St. Louis Cardinals fans. After beginning the offseason with the mantra of the payroll will increase, there seemed to be cold water on the idea that it would be anything more than a marginal increase at best. Derrick Goold is now reiterating that the Cardinals are not out of the shortstop market.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO