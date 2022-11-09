Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
Cardinals: First offseason acquisition is minor but speaks volumes
The Cardinals made their first offseason acquisition, and it may be telling of their plans at shortstop for 2023. The St. Louis Cardinals made their first trade of the offseason, acquiring INF Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash. What may look like a minor move on the surface may actually speak loudly about the direction the club is going this winter.
Could the St. Louis Cardinals bring back Matt Carpenter?
After having a bounce back season with the Yankees, could Matt Carpenter be a valuable role player for the Cardinals in 2023?. The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to add a left-handed bat to their lineup as well as some infield depth in 2023, and they could kill two bird with one stone by bringing back INF Matt Carpenter this winter.
KSDK
Are the Cardinals going to give Paul DeJong another chance at shortstop? | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have five players up for voting on the All MLB Team. Is John Mozeliak really going to give Paul DeJong another shot?
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon.
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Cardinals: These are the ways St. Louis can free up more payroll
John Mozeliak has multiple routes to free up payroll this offseason. According to recent payroll projections, the St. Louis Cardinals are projected to have about $165 million in committed salary via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. With a projected budget of $180-$185 million for Opening Day this year, that leaves St. Louis with about $15-$20 million to spend this offseason.
St. Louis Cardinals: New CBA rule encourages Jordan Walker’s promotion
The St. Louis Cardinals should promote Jordan Walker immediately to take advantage of a new rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Outfield prospect Jordan Walker looks like a stud in the making, and if the St. Louis Cardinals open the season with him on their roster, they could receive an extra draft pick if he puts up big numbers.
Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising
There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
Cardinals: St. Louis still eyeing shortstop market despite recent reports
Recent reports seemed to throw cold water, but new reports indicate the Cardinals will still explore the shortstop market. The last few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for St. Louis Cardinals fans. After beginning the offseason with the mantra of the payroll will increase, there seemed to be cold water on the idea that it would be anything more than a marginal increase at best. Derrick Goold is now reiterating that the Cardinals are not out of the shortstop market.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0