This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Veterans Day Events In South Florida & Freebies For Veterans
Events include a parade this morning in Wellington and a ceremony and resource fair for veterans in Boca Raton.
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
floridarambler.com
6 top Palm Beach County parks for scenic biking and more
Editor’s Note: Florida is recovering from a double-whammy of two hurricanes in two months causing extensive damage throughout the state, especially coastal areas. Use links in this article to verify conditions at your destination before travel. Read more: Tropical Storm Updates. Palm Beach County parks are an easy way...
WSVN-TV
South Florida communities share thoughts on Nicole aftermath; washed up yacht remains in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Public Works crews were finishing up leveling and gathering the sand that washed up on the pavement from Nicole’s storm and high tides. Meanwhile, owners of several coastal properties collapsed on the eroding shore. On Friday, Hollywood Beach looked like it had...
bocaratontribune.com
Palm Beach County Food Bank Hosts Seventh Annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach
Delray Beach, FL – Palm Beach County Food Bank’s is more souped up than ever with its Seventh Annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach coming back on the scene. On Saturday, December 10, the event welcomes the community to enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water reminding guests to eat simply, so others may simply eat. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees are encouraged to grab a spoon for a modest meal at Trinity Delray Lutheran Church and School in support of PBCFB.
Viewpoints – Week of Nov. 10
“Kiwanis has rallied to distribute and meet the needs of homeless children”. The Kiwanis Clubs of Broward County cordially invite your participation at our inaugural 5K walk/run benefiting homeless children living in Broward County. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Pompano Community Park. Registration will commence at 6:30 a.m. with the walk/run starting at 7:30. It is beneficial to register before Dec. 1 as the cost is only $25 but rises to $35 afterward. Children four years old and younger will not be charged.
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
tamaractalk.com
The City of Tamarac Holds Holiday Lighting Festival
The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the Annual Lighting of the Christmas tree, menorah, and kinara by the City of Tamarac. Held at the community center on Thursday, December 1, 2022, festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting. The event will include a...
floridapolitics.com
Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities
Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
Chili’s Boca Raton Cited By Health Inspector
Uncleanable Cutting Board. Food Temperature Issue. More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Chili’s Restuarant location at 21769 South State Road 7 in West Boca Raton was cited for multiple violations by a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Inspector. The violations, logged […]
All Aglow at Gulfstream Park Village
The annual Symphony in Lights holiday celebration kicks off on November 12 The post All Aglow at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
thewestsidegazette.com
Testa-lyin’ in the Black Church
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. The Detective has been sleuthing through some dirty, gritty, grimy sands lately and decided to get cleaned up a little, so I went to church service Sunday at Word of the Living God in Pompano Beach where Pastor John Mohorn presides as pastor and teacher. Despite the best efforts to stay clear of the foolishness, Ol’ Peter ran into Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and her husband in the Black church. Sources say Cartwright and her husband were supposed to show up with Carmen Jones who neglected to inform the pastor of the Super’s visit. This is just another example of how the Super seeks out and act on unwise counsel. Everyone knows that there are unspoken but clearly understood rules in the Black church. Dignitaries don’t just show up unbeknownst to the Pastor, but it appears that Jones was making good on her $48,000 consultant agreement.
floridaing.com
Mills Pond Park Fort Lauderdale: A Tranquil Ossis
Mills Pond Park is one of the many beautiful parks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The park is perfect for a picnic, a game of frisbee, or just a leisurely stroll. The pond is home to many different types of fish and birds, making it a perfect spot for bird-watching. The...
cbs12.com
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
