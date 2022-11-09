ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC to host listening sessions about city’s proposed sign code

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVpZy_0j51Dctx00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Planning Department is hosting two listening sessions to address concerns raised about murals in the City’s proposed sign code.

The first session will be held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center, 3400 NW 36th.

The second session takes place from noon – 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 over Zoom. People interested in attending the virtual session should mail mark.mishoe@okc.gov to register.

“This is an opportunity for artists and other people to provide additional input on proposed new regulations for murals,” said Assistant City Planning Director Lisa Chronister.

City officials say focus groups were held with murals artists in 2020 when work began on revising the sign code.

“The Planning Department and a consultant team led by White & Smith, LLC Planning and Law Group studied best practices from peer cities and met with businesses, the sign industry, residents, developers, realtors, artists, City departments and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation,” said Kristy Yager with OKC.

Plaza Walls is NOT affected by the proposed sign ordinance since they are included in OKC’s Curatorial Plan.

The proposed sign code can be reviewed on the city’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy