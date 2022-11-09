OKC to host listening sessions about city’s proposed sign code

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Planning Department is hosting two listening sessions to address concerns raised about murals in the City’s proposed sign code.

The first session will be held from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center, 3400 NW 36th.

The second session takes place from noon – 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 over Zoom. People interested in attending the virtual session should mail mark.mishoe@okc.gov to register.

“This is an opportunity for artists and other people to provide additional input on proposed new regulations for murals,” said Assistant City Planning Director Lisa Chronister.

City officials say focus groups were held with murals artists in 2020 when work began on revising the sign code.

“The Planning Department and a consultant team led by White & Smith, LLC Planning and Law Group studied best practices from peer cities and met with businesses, the sign industry, residents, developers, realtors, artists, City departments and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation,” said Kristy Yager with OKC.

Plaza Walls is NOT affected by the proposed sign ordinance since they are included in OKC’s Curatorial Plan.

The proposed sign code can be reviewed on the city’s website .

