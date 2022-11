SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — New data reveals an alarming amount of methamphetamine in Shreveport‘s wastewater. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport’s Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The results show meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO