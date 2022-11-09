Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine
Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?
The third of four daughters of drag racing icon John Force has hopes set on earning a second career championship this weekend
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why
Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed frustration on his podcast this week that his JRM drivers didn't race Ty Gibbs aggressively at Phoenix but a closer look reveals that he was a main reason why. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward
Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his emotional response after the news of Coy Gibbs' death, how he can relate to Ty's situation from his own experience, and his plans to dramatically change how he treats the 2022 Xfinity Series champion in the future. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next driver-owners
With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.
racer.com
Jr III Racing preparing for two-car LMP3 effort
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship team Jr III Racing is preparing to take on an additional LMP3 entry in the 2023 season as it winds down its Prototype Challenge program. The team has recently acquired another Ligier JS P320 and have the staff and equipment in place to manage two...
realitytitbit.com
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners
Kaulig Racing driver Landon Cassill says a favorite interview technique of reporters also works quite well in negotiations. The post Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Original Rust-Free GTO With Original 400 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
It’s being sold by the car’s two time owner. In 1982, the current owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible got behind the wheel of his dream car. After nearly two decades of enjoying the car, he sold it to a friend who agreed to sell it back to him later on. Making good on that promise when it was time to move on from the classic Pontiac, the current owners friend resold the GTO to him in 2020. But now the current owner has decided that it is time to share this awesome car with another enthusiast that has an affection for one of Pontiac’s best muscle cars.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Kyle Busch’s Season Is Over, but the Wheels Continue to Turn
Kyle Busch reached into the NASCAR Cup Series for the crew chief who'll handle his No. 51 Chevy in the truck series. The post Kyle Busch’s Season Is Over, but the Wheels Continue to Turn appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Parade Decision
NASCAR will be prominently featured in this year's Rose Parade. The racing organization will have a special float at this year's event kick off the 75th anniversary season and promote the Clash at the Coliseum. Take a look at some concept art for the float design here:. The NASCAR world...
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Comments / 0