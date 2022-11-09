Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wakg.com
Averett Set to Host Largest Career Fair in School History
Averett University and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are pleased to welcome over 55 companies to campus Tuesday, Nov. 15, from across the Dan River Region, Virginia and North Carolina. Students seeking jobs in the medical field, business fields, criminal justice, human services, information technology, hospitality, banking, aeronautics and more will have the opportunity to speak directly with business owners and representatives. Over 300 jobs and internships are up for grabs.
wakg.com
Danville Awarded $30 Million in Federal Tax Credits
The Danville, Virginia Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $30 million through the federal New Markets Tax Credits program. The Danville CDE was one of 107 community development entities selected from a pool of 199 applicants. The tax credits will be used to attract private investment capital for real...
wakg.com
Unemployment Rates Improved Across the Southside in September
Unemployment rates improved across the southside in September according to the latest numbers from the Virginia Employment Commission. In Danville the unemployment rated improved from 5.3% in August to 4.5%, while in Pittsylvania County rate went from 3.2% to 2.6%. In Halifax County the rate improved from 4.0% to 3.2%....
wakg.com
Danville School Board Member Steps Down
The Danville School Board accepted the resignation of member Brandon Atkins, effective Nov. 23, during. Thursday evening’s meeting. “I would like to thank the citizens of Danville for the opportunity to serve,” Atkins said. “The last four years. have been challenging for sure, but I believe that...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Holding Free Flu Vaccine Clinic
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will conduct a public health exercise offering a free seasonal flu vaccine clinic Friday, November 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chatham Health Department located at 200 H G Mcghee Drive. This drive-thru event will offer influenza (flu) vaccinations for everyone ages 9 and...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Outline Next Steps for Increased Sales Tax
The Board of Supervisors is pleased that Pittsylvania County voters approved the 1% sales tax increase for school capital projects. Unofficial results show that the referendum passed with about 52% of voters approving the 1% tax increase effective for 19 years. “This tax by choice is a great victory that...
wakg.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Individual that Stole a Package
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual that stole a package from a porch in Collinsville. The unidentified individual stole the package from a porch on Woodshire Drive. The pictures below show the individual and the vehicle he was driving. If...
Comments / 0