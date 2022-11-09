Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Soybean checkoff board acts as legislative body
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs. For the initial installment we take a look at the United Soybean Board. In many ways, the United Soybean Board functions like the U.S. Congress. The panel that determines how...
Agriculture Online
Lawmakers grumble about being left in the dark on USDA climate-smart projects
The Biden administration bypassed lawmakers when it tripled the size of its climate-smart commodities initiative and may face congressional investigations and stricter limits on USDA spending as a consequence, said two farm policy consultants on Wednesday. “I think there will be an attempt to interject the Congress into the CCC...
'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas
Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
espnquadcities.com
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You
We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
18 States Where Americans Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the United States economy, and those higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched the inflation rate, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in […]
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, November 10, 2022
1. Soybean, Corn Futures Fall in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and corn were modestly lower overnight while wheat was mixed after the government raised its outlook for production in yesterday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it now expects soybean production in the...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district,...
Caraveo declares victory in the 8th Congressional District: 'Such a meaningful honor'
DENVER — Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo declared victory on Thursday over Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As of 6:39 p.m. Thursday, The Associated Press had not yet called the race and Caraveo led the count by...
Agriculture Online
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
270towin.com
Election Update: Uncalled Senate Races
As of 6:00 AM Eastern Wednesday morning, Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada remain uncalled. All other races have been called for the incumbent party. This includes Wisconsin, where our results provider, Decision Desk, has called it for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. That race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.
Factbox-Voters in two U.S. states legalize recreational marijuana
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Residents of five U.S. states voted in Tuesday's elections on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. A growing number of states have legalized marijuana in recent years despite the drug remaining illegal under federal law.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Decline in wheat steadies; export, inflation data in focus
* Chicago wheat steadies after 2-month low following USDA report * Investors await U.S. inflation, grain export data * Corn, soybean tick down as USDA yield revisions, firm dollar weigh (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat steadied after falling to a two-month low on Thursday as market attention turned to U.S. inflation and grain export data later in the day. Corn and soybeans edged lower on higher official estimates for U.S. harvest yields and a stronger dollar. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $8.09 a bushel by 1244 GMT, after setting a new two-month low earlier in the session. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $6.61-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans eased 0.5% to $14.44-1/2 a bushel. The monthly U.S. inflation reading is being closely watched as a gauge for the pace of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. "This inflation data will move our commodity markets via the U.S. dollar and overall risk vibe," Peak Trading Research said. An increased projection of global supplies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly supply-demand report on Wednesday pressured wheat futures that have already pushed down by continuing exports through the Black Sea. However, another sharp cut in wheat production forecast in drought-affected Argentina, in an update from the Rosario grains exchange on Wednesday, lent some support to prices. Uncertainty also surrounds the continuation of a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukraine, which currently runs to Nov. 19. Top U.N. officials will meet a senior Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the grain export deal. U.S. corn and soybean inventories will be bigger than previously thought as yields of both crops were revised up from last month, the USDA said in its report on Wednesday. Demand concerns were also hanging over both markets, with Mexican demand for U.S. corn uncertain after government statements against biotech crops. Soybean traders were weighing concerns over Beijing's COVID-19 restrictions against signs of renewed buying from Chinese importers. Weekly U.S. export data on Thursday will give a latest indication on overseas demand. Prices at 1244 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 809.00 2.50 0.31 770.75 4.96 CBOT corn 661.75 -2.75 -0.41 593.25 11.55 CBOT soy 1444.50 -7.50 -0.52 1339.25 7.86 Paris wheat 331.75 3.00 0.91 276.75 19.87 Paris maize 323.25 -0.25 -0.08 226.00 43.03 Paris rape 644.25 0.25 0.04 754.00 -14.56 WTI crude oil 85.28 -0.55 -0.64 75.21 13.39 Euro/dlr 0.99 -0.01 -0.67 1.1368 -12.53 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grain, soybean futures slide on profit taking, slumping dollar
Chicago corn and soybean futures slip on profit taking, slumping U.S. dollar. Corn weighed on lower-than-expected export volumes. (Updates first paragraph, adds closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures all fell on Thursday as investors across the board sought to take...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm as grain markets pressured on profit-taking
CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures firmed at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on Thursday, as grain markets came under pressure from investor profit-taking even as the U.S. dollar tumbled on news U.S consumer prices rose less than expected in October, brokers said. December live cattle settled 1.500...
Agriculture Online
Corn closes at lowest price since August | Thursday, November 10, 2022
Soybeans ended the week down 30¢ to $14.22. Corn is down 11¢ to $6.53, the lowest it has been since August 25. Nick Tsiolis, founder of Farmer's Keeper, says it will be key to watch if corn falls below $6.50. "If it holds above that, then it shows...
Agriculture Online
Q&A: Heather Gieseke, vice president of carbon commercial for Indigo Ag
As climate change garners increased attention, agriculture and agricultural practices have come to the forefront. One topic that’s at top of mind within the industry is carbon credits. The idea is that farmers can implement farming practices that help sequester carbon in the soil and generate carbon credits. In...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
Commodities rise as China relaxes some COVID curbs. Corn market gains boosted by strength in crude oil market. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, adds bullet points, changes byline, changes dateline from HAMBURG) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned...
Comments / 0