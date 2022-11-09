ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10...
ALABAMA STATE
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
SPOKANE, WA

