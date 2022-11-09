Read full article on original website
Videos show damage to Florida coast following Hurricane Nicole
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday before weakening to a tropical storm. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Watch...
Cooler Weather This Weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Sunny and nice this Thursday afternoon, despite increasing high clouds to partly cloudy skies, and north winds that have slowed afternoon warming to low to mid 70s. Look for a pleasant evening of mild low 7os to cool mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies will decrease late tonight, and a few areas of patchy fog may been seen on the Northshore -- after midnight. Local overnight temps Chilly low 50s to cool low 60s. Skies, clear to mostly clear.
Mild to Warm Today, Weekend Chill Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — This Friday afternoon, mild mid 70s to warm low 80s for local temperatures, mostly sunny skies and light winds. A very nice afternoon to be out and about, and give tribute to our nation's veterans. Tonight a cold front will approach Southeast Louisiana through early morning Saturday. Most of the rain activity will lift north of the Northshore -- until cooler air pushes that rain southward. Rain and isolated showers will sweep across the the Northshore, and eventually shower activity will spread southward to the South Shore and coast. After the cold front sweeps out SELA, local temperature will fall some 10-15° degrees. Expect Saturday daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday, frigid air continues to drop out of Canada, early morning Sunday low temperatures 33-46°. After those near freezing temps over the Northshore, and cold temps across the South Shore, afternoon temps will only reach mid 50s to mid 60s.
Very Cold Temperatures Into Sunday Morning
NEW ORLEANS — At this hour local temperatures for Southeast Louisiana are 10-21° degrees cooler than 24 hours ago. Mostly cloudy skies have delayed the inevitable this evening, but clouds will clear overnight, and near freezing temperatures will happen on the Northshore. For the South Shore cold temperatures -- mostly in the 40s to upper 30s with potential for frost on cars, outdoor plants, and your lawn. Chilly to fairly cool afternoon highs on Sunday. Outdoors will Sunny and breezy, especially over lakes and the coastal waters. Winds North 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
Interactive map: Louisiana veteran-owned businesses
NEW ORLEANS — Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. In Louisiana, there are hundreds of veteran-owned businesses. The Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative has compiled a list of veteran-owned businesses through a program created to honor the sacrifice of veterans. The program allows veterans, active-duty, reserve military or Gold...
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
Interstate 10 eastbound reopen after tractor-trailer fire
NEW ORLEANS — Drivers traveling between LaPlace, Kenner and Destrehan dealt with a traffic headache Friday morning after a tractor-trailer fire. The tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 10 east right past the I-310 exit around 6:35 a.m.. All lanes are were shut down for over an hour, but have...
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
Critical race theory is now banned in St. Tammany Parish schools
COVINGTON, La. — Critical race theory has been a controversial term for the last few years. The topic has made the rounds in school districts across the country. Most people are not exactly sure what the term critical race theory means but that hasn't stopped some from getting upset about it.
Highway 642 reopens after train derailment, acid spill
Officials in St. James Parish have announced that Highway 642 has reopened following a train derailment and acid spill. The highway had been closed for repairs following the spill. The highway reopened Friday at 10 a.m. Residents who live in the evacuation zone and secured their own hotel can also...
