NEW ORLEANS — This Friday afternoon, mild mid 70s to warm low 80s for local temperatures, mostly sunny skies and light winds. A very nice afternoon to be out and about, and give tribute to our nation's veterans. Tonight a cold front will approach Southeast Louisiana through early morning Saturday. Most of the rain activity will lift north of the Northshore -- until cooler air pushes that rain southward. Rain and isolated showers will sweep across the the Northshore, and eventually shower activity will spread southward to the South Shore and coast. After the cold front sweeps out SELA, local temperature will fall some 10-15° degrees. Expect Saturday daytime highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday, frigid air continues to drop out of Canada, early morning Sunday low temperatures 33-46°. After those near freezing temps over the Northshore, and cold temps across the South Shore, afternoon temps will only reach mid 50s to mid 60s.

