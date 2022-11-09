Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Droves Celebrate 23rd Annual Trigg County Veterans Day
For more than two decades, officials, noted dignitaries and the general public have gathered in Trigg County to humbly honor those who have fought for America and its freedoms. Friday’s beautiful, crisp morning and afternoon was no different, when a large parade down Main Street ended with a massive gathering...
westkentuckystar.com
Veterans Day parades, ceremonies today and Saturday
Veterans Day will be observed today with ceremonies and parades across the region. In Paducah, sunrise reveille began shortly after 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water Street, including the playing of reveille and raising of the flag at 6:29. Broadway is closed from the gazebo to the floodwall, and the AJC Foundation will serve free meals to veterans there.
wkdzradio.com
Evan Eagleson, 46, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 46-year-old Evan Eagleson, of Cadiz, will be held at a later date. Two brothers, Eric Eagleson (Donna) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Erin Eagleson (Michelle) of Cadiz;. Two nephews and one niece. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
VFW Post 1913 Presents Students Winners With Checks
Two students are moving forward in the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars essay contests. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says they were pleased with the quality of work completed by the participants this year. Brame announced Christian County Middle School student Molly Cansler as the winner of the Patriot...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville man loses over 60 pounds to join US Army
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A Clarksville man achieved a longtime goal of joining the U.S. Army after six strenuous weeks of strict dieting and physical conditioning. Austin Daniel dropped 61 pounds to get his weight to 256 pounds to qualify for enlistment. The 27-year-old 2014 Clarksville High School graduate had considered joining the Army for several years but had little hope as his weight moved above 300 pounds.
wkdzradio.com
Paula Ann Rogers Hays, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year-old Paula Ann Rogers Hays, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning at Sinking Fork Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock Tuesday evening. Survivors include:. A son, Michael Hays of Hilton Head, South Carolina;. A...
wkdzradio.com
Nancy Kathryn Fuller, 80, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Nancy Kathryn Fuller, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Joyce Marie Wright Powell, 79, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 79-year-old Joyce Marie Wright Powell will be at 1 o’clock Tuesday afternoon at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the service hour Tuesday. Powell was a retired home economics teacher for Attucks, Booker T. Washington,...
wkdzradio.com
Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign
Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
wkdzradio.com
Willis Clark, 63 of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 63-year-old Willis Davis Clark, of Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
HCCPL, HCC Offering Holiday Creative Writing Class
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) will be hosting a creative writing program from 5-6:30 PM Wednesday — one with a holiday twist. Those who love sending annual holiday cards and letters to friends and family, but are tired of the same old format, could be “the talk of the town” this year — by learning some writing tips for creative holiday letters, in what’s going to be a workshop led by Hopkinsville Community College English professors Elizabeth Burton and Addison James.
wkdzradio.com
Mary Sue Holt, 75 of Adams, Tennessee
Graveside services for 75 year-old Mary Sue Devers Holt of Adams, Tennessee will be Monday, November 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Alice Davis Mimms, 45, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 45-year-old Alice Davis Mimms, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 o’clock Friday evening at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
wkdzradio.com
Tina Brumfield, 47 of Sharon Grove
Funeral services for 47-year-old Tina Brumfield of Sharon Grove will be Sunday afternoon at two at the Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bivins Cemetery in Lewisburg. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
wkdzradio.com
Snow Forces KYTC Response In West Kentucky
Crews from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 did send out trucks on several roads Saturday morning and afternoon, as an early-season snow event exceeding overnight snowfall expectations forced response. Snowfighters spread salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where a surprising three inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60...
Kentucky Chamber CEO to promote legislative agenda at Hopkinsville event
Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, will be in Hopkinsville on Nov. 29 to speak at an eye-opener breakfast that the local chamber is hosting. It starts at 7:30 a.m. at the James E. Bruce Convention Center, and tickets are $15 per person. Watts will...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
wkdzradio.com
Knight Elected Hopkinsville Mayor Alongside All-Republican Council
A long-time local businessman defeated a Hopkinsville City Council member to win the Mayor’s office for the coming term. Republican J.R. Knight outpolled Democrat and current City Council member Alethea West 5,018 to 3,233 based on final unofficial vote totals from the Christian County Clerk’s office. Knight will...
Comments / 0