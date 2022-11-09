Former QB spotlights Josh Allen's biggest flaw

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Nine weeks into the season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the odds-on-favorites to win the NFL MVP award.

However, ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes Allen's struggles in last week's loss to the New York Jets showcased his biggest flaw, competitiveness. Orlovsky and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark broke down the film from Allen's lackluster performance on Sunday and showed how the Jets preyed on the quarterback's belief in himself.

While it's clear Allen's competitive nature sometimes gets him into trouble, his tendency for risk-taking is part of what makes him such a dynamic talent. And as Orlovsky pointed out as a guest on "The Dan Patrick Show" this week, Allen's habits aren't likely to be broken, especially in crunch time.

"He's going to throw it as hard as he possibly can because that's what he's done for 20 years," Orlovsky said. "I don't think that you can kind of reel in that wild stallion in those moments."

The Bills announced Wednesday that Allen was day-to-day with a UCL injury to his elbow, putting his status for Sunday's contest against the one-loss Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in doubt.

The Bills will turn to nine-year veteran Case Keenum if Allen can't go.