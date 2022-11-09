Read full article on original website
Engadget
Remedy confirms 'Control 2' is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
The spinoff game still hasn't materialized. Unlimited data for $30/mo. Remedy has yet to show its co-op Control spinoff, but that isn't stopping the developer from unveiling a true follow-up. The company and its publisher 505 Games have announced joint development of Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This isn't exactly a shock when the two teased a "bigger-budget" title (now known to be the sequel) last year, but it's good news for anyone who misses exploring the Oldest House.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Major New Gameplay Feature
A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Is Only $1.49 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated PS4 game has been made $1.49 for a limited time over on the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, there's no PS5 version of the game, however, the PS4 version is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Of course, at the moment of publishing, the deal is still active, but come November 19 it will expire and the game will return to its normal price point of $14.99. As for the game in question, it's The Swapper from Facepalm Games.
ComicBook
Xbox Considering Adding Feature That Could Make Your Console Worse
Xbox is considering adding a feature that will make your Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles worse, but it's for a good reason. The speculation is based on a new questionnaire Microsoft has been circulating through the Xbox Insider Program. There's a wide range of topics covered in the survey, but the most interesting one is the mention of a feature, or more specifically, an option, for players to opt-in to reduce frame rates, resolution, and more in order to save energy.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
ComicBook
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adding Fan-Favorite Maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players eager to see what's coming in Season 1 got some good news this week when Infinity Ward revealed that a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (the newer Modern Warfare) would be coming to the game. A huge info dump from this week sharing all sorts of details confirmed that Shoot House would be part of Season 1, a small, chaotic map that appeared on and off in different playlists in Modern Warfare. Joining Shoot House will be Shipment, another popular map, but that one will come a bit later in Season 1.
dexerto.com
Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
ComicBook
Fallout 76 Update Removes Players' "Illegal" Weapon Mods
Fallout 76 players in possession of some weapon modifications they aren't supposed to have may soon find that they've lost those attachments now that Bethesda said it's looking into removing "illegal" weapon mods. The developer talked about the impending crackdown on illicit weaponry this week in the game's latest Inside the Vault post that detailed how this weapon mod removal will work and what the timeline for it looks like.
Halo Infinite's Lost Local Co-Op Campaign Was Nearly Complete
Upon its release, "Halo Infinite" received mostly positive reviews for its gameplay and main campaign. Unfortunately, not every bit of feedback towards "Halo Infinite" has been positive. In fact, many "Halo" fans feel that developer 343 Industries sold them short due to a striking lack of content in the game. This comes down to multiplayer game modes, weapons, and the co-op campaign mode that was supposed to be added to "Halo Infinite" at some point after its release.
ComicBook
Steam Game Gains 10 Million Players in One Week
A Steam game has gained 10 million players in one week, making it one of the most popular games on the platform right now, however, there's a reason it attracted so many new players. Last week, we relayed word that one of the best-selling Steam games was being made free. Unfortunately, if you didn't know this, you missed out, as the deal has expired and the game has reverted back to its normal price. If you did see this, you'll know the game in question is Warhammer: Verminitide 2.
