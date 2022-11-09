A new rumor about GTA 6 -- the tentative name for the new Grand Theft Auto game in development at Rockstar Games -- has potentially leaked a prominent new gameplay feature. As you may know, earlier this year GTA 6 leaked online in a massive way, giving fans their first look at a very early version of the game. This footage in turn revealed things like the game's dual protagonists and its Vice City setting. What it didn't show though was the ability to go prone, which hasn't been in any previous GTA game, but is supposedly going to be in this one.

1 DAY AGO