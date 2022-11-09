Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Detroit News
Pistons' Burks returns, but Cunningham sits in 121-112 loss to Knicks
New York − The Pistons stood in a bittersweet situation hours before tip-off against the New York Knicks. The good news? The team welcomed Alec Burks to the lineup after he missed training camp and the first three weeks of the season due to a fractured left foot. The...
Detroit News
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness
Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
France 24
Tatum out-duels Jokic in Celtics win, Spurs topple Bucks
Boston's star duo paced a ruthlessly efficient Celtics offense that ended Denver's four-game winning streak, while elsewhere the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 111-93 victory over the league-leading but injury-depleted Milwaukee Bucks. In Boston, Brown knocked down the first 10 shots he took, adding eight rebounds...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Detroit News
Blake Griffin talks Pistons' young core, competitive friendship with Saddiq Bey
In the moments immediately following Detroit’s loss to the Boston Celtics earlier this week, a pair of former teammates reunited near mid-court. Former Pistons star Blake Griffin and Saddiq Bey, wearing opposing uniforms, embraced each other for a quick conversation. Griffin did most of the talking, as Bey attentively nodded, but it was a quick catchup between competitors and more importantly, friends.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...
Detroit News
McCosky: Are Tigers in position to make fairy-tale ending come true for Verlander? Unlikely
Detroit — Here we go again. Justin Verlander, as the entire baseball world expected, opted out of his contract with the Houston Astros on Thursday and, on the heels of a World Series championship and a presumptive Cy Young Award has, entering his age-40 season, put himself on the free-agent market.
Ducks' two-goal lead disappears in loss to Chicago Blackhawks
Jarred Tinordi scores two goals, including the winner in the third period, to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a comeback win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Detroit News
Red Wings' Soderblom is day-to-day; Jonatan Berggren to make NHL debut
Detroit — Coach Derek Lalonde hadn't yet been able to contact forward Jonatan Berggren by Thursday morning fo let him know the good news. Berggren was being called up to be in the Red Wings' lineup in eight hours to face the New York Rangers. The Wings recalled Berggren...
Detroit News
Tony Paul's top 50 MLB free agents: A new leader will try to bolster Tigers' roster
Go through the gallery above to view Tony Paul's top 50 Major League Baseball free agents heading into the 2023 season. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Detroit — Black Friday still is two weeks away. But for Major League Baseball, the store doors have swung...
