Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to miss a week with left shin soreness

Detroit — Cade Cunningham will miss the next three games due to left shin soreness, the Pistons announced Saturday. The second-year guard will not be available for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics, Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors or next week's games against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.
DETROIT, MI
France 24

Tatum out-duels Jokic in Celtics win, Spurs topple Bucks

Boston's star duo paced a ruthlessly efficient Celtics offense that ended Denver's four-game winning streak, while elsewhere the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 111-93 victory over the league-leading but injury-depleted Milwaukee Bucks. In Boston, Brown knocked down the first 10 shots he took, adding eight rebounds...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Blake Griffin talks Pistons' young core, competitive friendship with Saddiq Bey

In the moments immediately following Detroit’s loss to the Boston Celtics earlier this week, a pair of former teammates reunited near mid-court. Former Pistons star Blake Griffin and Saddiq Bey, wearing opposing uniforms, embraced each other for a quick conversation. Griffin did most of the talking, as Bey attentively nodded, but it was a quick catchup between competitors and more importantly, friends.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview

Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...

