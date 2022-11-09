Read full article on original website
A new venue called Big Pink is opening in Detroit
The music and art space is located in a facility previously owned by Detroit Urban Survival Training
wdet.org
Detroit rapper Young RJ brings all vibes on his new album ‘World Tour’
Rapper and producer Young RJ was born into music. His father, Ralph Rice, is the co-founder of the original Slum Village and the founder of the group RJ’s Latest Arrival. Now, Rice owns the rights to the music created under RJ’s Latest Arrival and the Slum Village catalogue.
Big Sean debuts Emagine snack pack for ‘Wakanda,’ says his Detroit cinema will open 2024
To mark the opening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Big Sean is rolling out a customized snack deal at Emagine theaters across the Midwest. The Big Sean Cinema Mix — featuring a large drink, fruit snacks and a big Detroit-style popcorn mix (buttered, caramel and cheese) — became available starting Thursday night at...
wdet.org
Temple Grandin takes us inside the world of visual thinking
For millions of neurodivergent people, it can be incredibly difficult to thrive in a world that is full of unspoken rules and narrow thinking. Our language-dominated society tends to sideline visual thinkers, screening them out at school and passing them over in the workplace, even though visual thinkers — many of whom are neurodivergent — constitute a far greater proportion of the population than previously believed.
Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block
He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day. Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Donates Hundreds Of Free Meals In Detroit To Celebrate New Album
Detroit, MI - Tee Grizzley has taken some time out of his latest album rollout to give back to his community, donating hundreds of free meals to his Detroit hometown. To celebrate the release of his new album Chapters of the Trenches, Grizzley opened up a pop-up food truck in his old neighborhood and donated 400 “Tee Grizzley Bowls” from Hoodbachi Grill to the community that raised him.
wdet.org
Essential Cooking: Chef Javier Bardauil brings a wood-fired Argentinian culinary experience to Detroit
Chef Javier Bardauil talks about his time working with Chef Francis Mallmann at his Buenos Aires restaurant, Patagonia Sur. The importance of cultivating the guest experience, from the moment they walk in the door. Chef Bardauil’s experience discovering the culinary scene in Detroit. Subscribe where ever you listen to...
Anita Baker going on first full concert tour in decades with one stop back home
CLARKSTON, MI - It’s been a while since Michigan’s own, Anita Baker, has gone on a full concert tour. The 8-time Grammy winner has announced a 15-city tour with one hometown concert at Pine Knob on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Tickets, starting at $50 on the lawn, go...
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
Pet expo, Legos and vodka: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
As temperatures continue to cool, more indoor experiences for children, adults and pets are available around metro Detroit this weekend. But there are still outdoors options in the mix. Here are some things to do, including shopping, vodka tasting, science events for kids and more, for the weekend of Nov....
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
wdet.org
Why boys and men struggle to maintain friendships — and how to change that
As age-old institutions like churches and social clubs become less prominent for Americans, friendships often fill in the gaps. But when friends aren’t around, life can become quite hard — sometimes intolerably painful. While many struggle with social isolation, boys and men in particular have difficulty retaining friends....
All of the celebrities coming to Detroit this year for America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White will feature a slew of celebrities. The full lineup was announced on Wednesday by the Parade Company, and includes Tony Hawk, Willie Horton and more.
MetroTimes
This Detroit ‘castle’ is for sale – let’s take a look
Sometimes when we see historic Detroit homes for sale, a lot of the home's character has been replaced with white or gray paint and subway tile. That's not the case in this Indian Village home located at 1089 Iroquois St. The home was designed by architect Louis Kamper, who also designed the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower, and Broderick Tower. The seven-bedroom house has four full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a three bedroom carriage house.
