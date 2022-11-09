The Texas Longhorns continue Big 12 action when they host TCU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) enter the game with bowl eligibility in hand but a hunger to do more. With a 34-27 win over Kansas State, Texas exorcised a couple of demons — struggles on the road and holding a lead. Plus, Texas is still in a race to claim the second spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Texas is tied for second place with Baylor and Kansas State, and all are two games behind TCU (9-0, 6-0).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO