Broncos should be embarrassed by what a superstar recently said

The Denver Broncos should be embarrassed by what an NFL superstar recently said regarding the team. So, everyone, for the most part, probably knows what’s going on in terms of the free agent superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which I like to refer to as the OBJ sweepstakes. It has a nice ring to it.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Should Play Again, NBA Commissioner Says Irving 'Isn't Antisemitic'

James and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s words come a week after Irving apologized for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter Should Kyrie Irving make a return to the NBA? LeBron James thinks so.  The Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted on Thursday that he thinks Irving's suspension was a step too far and that Irving should be able to return to the basketball court. "I told you guys that I don't believe in sharing hurtful information. And I'll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be...
NFL's Jake Matthews Travels to Atlanta for Son's Birth, Makes It to Game Hours Later in Charlotte

Atlanta Falcons player Jake Matthews managed to drive from Charlotte to Atlanta to catch the birth of his son — then back again to make the Thursday night game Atlanta Falcons' player Jake Matthews had one Thursday night game he'll never forget. The 30-year-old offensive tackle was in his hotel room in Charlotte ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers when wife Meggi reached out to let him know she was in labor. "It was just scrambling making a decision of what to do,"...
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta

Close collaborators and loved ones, including Migos' Offset and Quavo, shared memories at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, a week after the MC's death Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff. One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset,...
