4 tips for safely buying and selling cryptocurrency

By Ivana Pino
 3 days ago
Compared to other types of assets like stocks, cryptocurrency is not currently well-regulated.

Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images

This week, many investors had a front-row seat to the conflict between two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX and Binance. The aftermath shows a grim picture of frightened investors looking for a way to minimize risk and cut their losses after some steep declines in popular coins like Bitcoin and Ether.

Others are taking this opportunity to capitalize on plummeting prices and “buy the dip.”

Whether you’re interested in buying or selling crypto, the most popular avenues usually involve purchasing or selling coins through an exchange via an app or a website. But what’s the safest way to go about buying and selling your cryptocurrency? Well, it’s complicated.

Cryptocurrency is inherently risky

Crypto is still the new kid on the block when compared to other assets. There’s always some level of risk involved when it comes to investing, but as a newer, alternative investment, risk is almost certainly part of the deal. What makes crypto attractive to so many investors is the loose regulations around this investment. Compared to other types of assets like stocks, cryptocurrency is not currently well-regulated.

The downside is that putting your funds behind crypto exposes you to greater risk of fraud, losing your funds in the event of bankruptcy, and major losses due to increased volatility.

Many crypto enthusiasts argue that regulation could stunt innovation and defeat the purpose of decentralized currency, which is to cut out middlemen like big banks and the federal government. But industry pros argue that the cryptocurrency market is flawed in a big way, and investors are paying the price.

“Many crypto–assets operate on open, permissionless networks that allow anyone, anywhere to trade on the network, which—by design—makes it difficult to track individual actors,” said FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg at the Brookings Institution on The Prudential Regulation of Crypto-Assets. “This design feature also makes it nearly impossible to ensure compliance with anti–money laundering and counter terrorism financing requirements.”

The benefits of investing in crypto

Still, even with the potential risks associated with investing in crypto, cryptocurrency can be a valuable way to diversify your investing portfolio and spread your risk across a few different asset classes.

Some investors regard cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a valuable hedge against inflation because there are a fixed number of coins that can be mined, unlike regular currency controlled by the central bank which sees regular increases and decreases in supply—although some experts say this has changed over time.

How to invest safely

If you’ve decided to invest in crypto, there is no surefire way to eliminate risk, but there are a few steps you can take to invest safely.

  1. Use a secure device: Public computers and WiFi networks expose you to potential fraud. When you purchase crypto, you’ll likely be asked for personal financial information that you wouldn’t want hackers to get their hands on. Opt to use your personal computer and a virtual private network (VPN), which helps establish a secure connection between you and the internet and keeps your sensitive information safe.
  2. Choose a reputable exchange: You’ll want to scope out different crypto exchanges and compare the cryptocurrencies being offered, fees associated with buying and selling crypto, as well as the exchange’s track record. Do your research to determine if this exchange is well-established and if there have been any security breaches in the past. Read each exchange’s user terms and agreements carefully to learn more about where your funds are kept and what happens to your money in the event that the exchange goes bankrupt. You may also want to spend some time combing through user reviews to find out if there are any major red flags you should be aware of.
  3. Think carefully about how you plan to store your crypto: When you invest in crypto, you have the option of keeping your currency in a web-based wallet hosted by your exchange. While this may be a low-lift option, it could cost you down the line if you need to turn your coins into real cash or if your exchange fails. Alternatives like “hardware wallets” keep the private key to your cryptocurrency safe in an offline storage device.Alternatives like “hardware wallets” keep the private key to your cryptocurrency safe in an offline storage device.
  4. Consult your budget: Whether you’re investing in crypto, stocks, bonds, commodities, or any other kind of asset, you’ll need to carefully evaluate your current financial situation to determine how much you can comfortably afford to invest. There are no guarantees in the investing world and it’s never a wise idea to put more on the line than you can afford to lose.

Related
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
Fortune

Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why

Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
Fortune

People charmed by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be ‘looking and feeling fairly silly,’ Larry Summers warns of crypto crackdown

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has compared Peloton to dotcom bomb Pets.com. The exponentially increasing troubles at FTX, previously one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, could be the catalyst to increased federal regulation of the cryptocurrency world, warned former Treasury secretary Larry Summers. In a conversation with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried quietly deletes his claim that FTX customer funds are safe

Sam Bankman-Fried voiced only optimism that customer funds were safe following the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange. Roughly a day before the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried told his Twitter community that everything was fine and customer assets were safe. “FTX has enough to cover all...
Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Fortune

Your stress levels could predict how bad your case of long COVID is, new study finds

Facing major life stressors heavily predicted whether someone developed the symptoms of long COVID at higher odds than age, sex, and severity of the COVID infection, like whether or not they needed a ventilator, new research found. Over 50% of those studied 12 months after COVID infection dealt with a severe life stressor, and half experienced post-COVID symptoms, the most common being headache, cognitive impairment, anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance, and fatigue. Factoring in someone’s life experiences—including the stressful life events—of long COVID patients can add clarity to the patient’s symptoms, and potentially lead to a more holistic understanding of the often debilitating post-viral experience many endure, Dr. Jennifer Frontera, an author of the study and professor in the department of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, tells Fortune.
Fortune

The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance

The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
Fortune

Fortune

