tricornernews.com
Election results show a few surprises in Dutchess County
The results from the state and local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 revealed a few surprises and some close races in Dutchess County. Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) beat long-time State Senator Sue Serino (R,C,I) in the 41st Senate District race, 72,149 votes to Serino’s 65,557. In the three regional...
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
Legislative Gazette
Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District
Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive
New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories
Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
caribbeantoday.com
Caribbean American Legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman Gives Thanks for First Full-Term Election
NEW YORK, New York – After her landslide victory in midterm elections in the United States, Caribbean American legislator Monique Chandler-Waterman has thanked voters in New York’s 58th State Assembly District in Brooklyn for her electing her for her first two-year-term. “Thank you for electing me to my...
New Jersey Globe
Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip
For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
theexaminernews.com
Winners in Local Races in Westchester and Putnam Declared
Lost in the shuffle of the higher profile congressional and state races on Election Day may have been a slew of contested and uncontested local races in Westchester and Putnam counties. Westchester. In the Town of Cortlandt, Councilman Robert Mayes, who was appointed in February to fill an empty seat...
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie city administrator to become mayor in January
POUGHKEEPSIE – When Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison leaves his post in January following his election to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson will take over as a. Rolison said since the two have worked so closely together, the transition will be seamless. “I couldn’t think of a better...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office.
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
‘This was my life...Now it’s ruined’: Controversy sparks over election of new CB1 district manager
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The first in-person Community Board 1 meeting since the pandemic turned controversial and heated over the selection of a new district manager to replace the late Joseph Carroll, who died in April at the age of 74 following a brief illness. Carroll was one of...
boropark24.com
“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats
Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Northwell Appoints Cardiologist From A Top Program As Chair Of Cardiology At Phelps Hospital
Northwell Health has appointed Binoy Singh, MD, FACC, as chair of department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital and will oversee all cardiac services at the hospital, as well as practice at Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology in Yorktown Heights. In this new role, Dr. Singh will help develop and expand the cardiovascular services in southern and northern Westchester County.
