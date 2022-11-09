ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election results show a few surprises in Dutchess County

The results from the state and local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8 revealed a few surprises and some close races in Dutchess County. Michelle Hinchey (D, WF) beat long-time State Senator Sue Serino (R,C,I) in the 41st Senate District race, 72,149 votes to Serino’s 65,557. In the three regional...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Legislative Gazette

Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District

Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive

New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer’s cousin wins in historic Democratic North Caldwell flip

For the first time in its 124-year history, North Caldwell will have a Democratic mayor and a Democratic council majority in January. Josh Raymond, a 51-year-old former Republican councilman who switched parties this year, narrowly unseated three-term incumbent Joseph Alessi, with the two council seats captured by Republican-turned-Democratic incumbent Arthur Rees and Democrat Stephen Weinstein, a cousin of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff).
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Winners in Local Races in Westchester and Putnam Declared

Lost in the shuffle of the higher profile congressional and state races on Election Day may have been a slew of contested and uncontested local races in Westchester and Putnam counties. Westchester. In the Town of Cortlandt, Councilman Robert Mayes, who was appointed in February to fill an empty seat...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie city administrator to become mayor in January

POUGHKEEPSIE – When Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison leaves his post in January following his election to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson will take over as a. Rolison said since the two have worked so closely together, the transition will be seamless. “I couldn’t think of a better...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island

MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island.  All four congressional districts serving […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
boropark24.com

“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats

Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
