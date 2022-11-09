Read full article on original website
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
Cold air is sticking around
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Our unusually mild weather pattern has come to an end in WNY. Through the first 12 days of this month the average temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. A deep trough of low pressure in the atmosphere will start to quickly turn this trend around over the next few weeks.
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
Career fair educates others about employment opportunities in construction
Rochester, N.Y. — Many were able to learn about emerging employment opportunities in construction at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Saturday. New York State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Demond Meeks partnered with UNiCON Rochester Careers in Construction Inc. and hosted a career fair focusing on construction.
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
Sam celebrates National Sundae Day
Friday marks National Sundae Day. Sam Carter celebrated early with a visit to Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream in Rochester. He took us inside the shop on South Avenue Thursday morning on Good Day Rochester.
Monroe County honors veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — The community and the nation are honoring the men and women who have served in the armed forces on this Veterans Day. The Monroe County American Legion held a ceremony Friday morning at the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial, including a proper rifle salute and addresses from several local veterans.
Villa of Hope celebrates grand opening of new treatment center in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of a new treatment center in Greece on Thursday. The center is aimed to help teenagers overcome drug addiction. The Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center will provide medical services not normally available to those under 18 years old.
Bright Spot: Mission BBQ
Henrietta, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a restaurant that thanks our veterans everyday. The National Anthem plays every day at the Mission BBQ in Henrietta, but on Veteran's Day, they did it live. "Our founders that started the restaurant back in 2011 really wanted to create a...
Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday
Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
Students help rake yards of local veterans
Fairport, N.Y. — Showing appreciation for local veterans by helping out. Some students from the Fairport School District helped rake the yards of local veterans on Friday. Leslie-who sent us the picture- said it made her very proud to see young people showing their appreciation for veterans on this Veteran's Day.
RCSD state monitor makes new recommendations
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's state-appointed monitor is making new recommendations to improve academic progress. Shelley Jallow is advising the district to improve its summer school programming, beginning this school year, along with additional training for staff on curriculum and progress monitoring. She also recommended creating,...
Assessments find more than 40% of RCSD K-8 students 3+ levels behind in reading, math
Rochester, N.Y. — Fall student assessment data shows a negative trend among Rochester City School District students in nearly every grade level K-8. Of the more than 12,000 students who took the iReady assessments, 41 percent are three or more grade levels behind in reading, while 42 percent are three or more grade levels behind in math.
Personal thank you visits from one veteran to others
Rochester, N.Y. — Veteran's Day- a day we honor all who served in our armed forces. Sometimes, a personal thank you says it best and it can all begin with a knock on the door. “Good afternoon Jack, I'd like to thank you for your service." Army veteran Jack...
Construction begins at Oak Hill for next spring's PGA Championship
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Rochester area will welcome one of the biggest events in golf next spring, and the PGA Championship is already taking shape at Oak Hill Country Club. Construction began Thursday afternoon. It's a massive project that will take a lot of planning and dedication to make sure the course is ready for the championship in May.
Man recovering after being shot at Genesee Valley Park
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. After treatment,...
PAB investigation report to be released next week
Rochester, N.Y. — A long-awaited report on the city's investigation into the suspension of Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds is due out next week. The report was initially expected Oct. 31 but was delayed by COVID-related illness within the investigative team, according to a correspondence between...
McQuaid, Hilton and Canandaigua take home Sectional Championships
It all came down to Friday night. McQuaid took down Pittsford 37-14 to win their fourth straight Class AA title. While Hilton upset undefeated Schroeder 40-7 to take home the Class A1 championship. And rounding out the night, in Class A2 Canandaigua won their fourth consecutive brick after they beat...
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Thursday. To help increase donations, the Battle of the Bells contest returns this year, with individual and group bell ringers competing to see who can collect the most money by Christmas Day. This...
Monroe County Fire investigating fire at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle
Greece, N.Y. — Monroe County Fire is investigating a fire that happened at Silo Restaurant & Bar on Paddy Creek Circle on Saturday. Ridge Road Fire was able to get the fire controlled quickly, and Barnard Fire, Gates Fire and North Greece Fire also responded to assist. The restaurant...
