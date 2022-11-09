Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville.

Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery.

A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly man walked into the store after visiting his wife’s grave. The clerk said he told her to call the police because he found someone slumped over a headstone.

Eugene, who asked us to not use his last name, said he saw sheriff’s deputies in the back of the graveyard but didn’t hear a gunshot.

“I thought ‘damn that’s close to home,'” Eugene said.

The sheriff’s office has released little information on the case. However, it says there is no threat to public safety.

“I can understand them having an investigation and they won’t give out no information,” Eugene said. “But dag gone you ought to tell something.”

The scariest thing for some is that this is not the first time something like this has happened.

On August 17, 53-year-old Thomas Combs was found shot to death in Dale Cemetery just outside Connersville on August 17.

Then in early September a man was found shot to death across the street from Connersville’s City Cemetery. At the time, police said they had no evidence that the two killings were connected.

“I don’t know if the cemetery is the thing now or where people go to see each other or whatever,” Eugene said.

Several residents of this small town said they believe drugs played a part. The Everton cemetery is just down the road from where Indiana State Police found more than $2 million worth of marijuana along with a small arsenal of guns last month.

One thing they know for sure is that three bodies in less than three months is not normal.

“It’s a strange thing,” Eugene said. “Wish they’d keep it away from here whoever is doing it.”

We asked the sheriff if he believes this latest death has any connection to the previous two killings. He told us he is holding off on commenting until after he gets autopsy results.

