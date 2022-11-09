ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Delphi Murder Suspect Says He’s Flabbergasted by ‘Expensive’ Private Attorney Fees

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoRSI_0j519zHB00
Indiana Department of Correction

The man accused of killing two Indiana teenagers on a popular hiking trail in 2017 is desperate for a public defender, according to a handwritten letter he penned to the Carroll Circuit County Court. “I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court,” wrote the 50-year-old suspect, who is charged in the deaths of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13. “I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available.” Two days after his Oct. 26 arrest , Allen indicated he would be seeking private legal representation. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone,” he wrote in a letter postmarked with Monday’s date. He said he and his wife were in dire financial straits. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety,” he wrote, adding that his wife had to flee their home, too. He concluded with a flourish, reiterating that “again I throw myself at the mercy of the court,” and thanking the court for its time “in this most urgent matter.”

Read it at Fox 59

Comments / 10

LOCKED & LOADED "BORN READY"
3d ago

Noone is gonna represent this guy on a high profile case like what he did is disgusting for anyone to represent this guy its gonna take a lot of money first of all Noone likes him and every lawyer knows its life or death most likely death and they can charge astronomically for this case

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Spurned girlfriend accused of angry rampage with knife

A 19-year-old Lafayette woman was allegedly angry about an ended relationship when she chased down a car near Franciscan Hospital on Creasy Lane on Wednesday afternoon and terrorized two women with a knife in front of witnesses, police say. Brynna Simone Ferguson, of the 1400 block of North 16th Street,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
wbiw.com

Fight and firearms lead to the arrest of two

BEDFORD – On Monday, November 7th at 3:07 p.m. Bedford Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a physical fight occurring near the intersection of 3rd and S streets. When officers arrived four people were standing in the front yard of 329 S Street. The individuals included two...
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carrie Timmons spoke with “Inside Edition” Tuesday night. Her daughter Liberty “Libby” German, and her friend Abigail “Abby” Williams were murdered in February 2017. On Oct. 31, Delphi resident Richard Allen was charged with murdering the teens. “If it turns...
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital

A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
The Exponent

5 arrested on alcohol- and drug-related charges over weekend

West Lafayette police made five arrests on preliminary OWI charges Saturday morning. Mitchell Clemons, a 64-year-old resident of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person. Capt. Adam Ferguson said an officer pulled Clemons over for a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
DELPHI, IN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy