ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

QC Hometown: For 27 years, a keeper of the clocks in Lincolnton

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the business of counting seconds, minutes, and hours.

‘City Life’ southern hospitality is simply the norm

“I’ve got plenty of clocks,” said Ben Parker.

Ben spends every day surrounded by the sounds of time.

“If I didn’t hear them ticking, I know I’m not doing my job,” said Ben.

Some call him ‘Father Time,’ or better yet…

“Most of the time, I’m the clock doctor,” laughed Ben.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgY1h_0j519jOn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXuYu_0j519jOn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6Tw1_0j519jOn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nm2nG_0j519jOn00

Ben has been the keeper of the clocks in downtown Lincolnton for the past 27 years; only some have noticed.

“I’ve been here all these years, and it just didn’t dawn on them,” said Ben.

He learned how to fix clocks from the previous owner of ‘Clocks & Collectibles.’

“The challenge every time you go in a clock, you kind of feel like you learn something every time you go in one because you find something different,” said Ben.

The sounds of his shop blend together like a chaotic symphony, one that sticks with him long after he heads home for the day.

“I think about them all the time,” said Ben. “They come up in my dreams.”

There aren’t many clockmakers or fixers anymore, and there’s a lot of work to do.

“I’m really wanting to try to get somebody that would be interested in taking over whenever I do,” said Ben.

Void left after a constant presence in Lincolnton

While time may feel endless, that’s not the case.

“Time just got away from you,” said Ben.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The seconds and the minutes are measured the same for everyone, but how they’re spent is what matters.

“Like doing what you’re doing, you never work a day in your life,” said Ben.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

More locations likely for Catawba Brewing despite Morganton closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Made By The Water is shuttering some of Catawba Brewing’s assets — but its taproom in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood will remain open. Alexi Sekmakas, CEO and operating partner of Made By The Water, told the Charlotte Business Journal that the private equity firm is focused on growing the brand in the Queen City and across North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte ranks in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name

Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Winter an ideal time to beef up lawns, plant new additions

The recent week-long visit of late-summer warmth may have been a distraction from the seasonal change on the horizon, but the piling up pin oak and maple droppings – combined with a few stiff breezes that, in places, made it seem like it was raining leaves – are among the unmistakable indications that cooler months are coming.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy