PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia may soon be the latest American city to be dealing with the migrant crisis. The mayor's office says about 52 migrants are busing in from the border city of Del Rio, Texas.Local immigrant advocacy groups have been working in anticipation for their possible arrival. When a bus with migrants aboard arrives, like many have in New York and other cities, a number of groups will jump into action."We can make this work," Emilio Buitrago, the founder of immigrant advocacy group Casa de Venezuela, said. "We can have these people come to Pennsylvania in a safe organized...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO