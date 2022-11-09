Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
NBC Sports
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
Yardbarker
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Eagles scouting report: Early first and second-round prospects
With the sixth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Will Anderson, a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid from the University of Alabama. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It could happen. The chances of landing Anderson would seemingly improve if the New Orleans Saints kept losing and the Birds got a top-five draft choice, but even if the Crimson Tide star is off of the board, Philly would still have some top-tier talent to choose from. Take Myles Murphy of the Clemson Tigers for instance.
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10
The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either. Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got...
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
NBC Sports
The 10 wildest Eagles stats at the (almost) halfway point
How good was the Eagles’ secondary the first half of the season? How unusual was Javon Hargrave and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s production? How rare is the Eagles’ rushing success?. Last week, we posted our 10 favorite Jalen Hurts stats from the first half (or 47 percent) of the...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Yardbarker
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff
It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
LSU is the biggest winner from Alabama staving off Ole Miss upset
With Alabama beating Ole Miss in Oxford, LSU has officially clinched its trip to Atlanta already. Yes, the LSU Tigers have officially won the SEC West with the Alabama Crimson Tide holding on to beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, 30-24. The two-loss Bayou Bengals actually clinched a division...
ESPN
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history
CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
College football media stunned by offensively futile TCU-Texas first half
College football media and fans expected TCU vs. Texas to feature high-flying offense. A three-point first half had everyone shocked. Texas and TCU were supposed to light up the scoreboard on Saturday night with their offenses. It was supposed to be Quinn Ewers vs. Max Duggan. Steve Sarkisian vs. Sonny Dykes. An easy over.
Wilmington principal named NFL's Eagles 'Fan of the Year'
This Eagles super fan even gets the students and staff to sing the Eagles chant during morning announcements, especially on game days.
Yardbarker
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Yardbarker
Analyst predicts Eagles will finish regular season 17-0
The 1972 Miami Dolphins. The 2007 New England Patriots. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles?. For a piece published Friday, ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid predicted that the 8-0 Eagles will run the table and finish the regular season with a perfect 17-0 record. "Just look at their schedule. Five of the...
Questions about the Eagles rushing defense, plans for moving forward
The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been stout versus the run, but all hope isn’t lost. Well, the right team won, but it didn’t begin as the dominating performance that we were expecting. The Philadelphia Eagles looked rusty on a short week and struggled during the first half of their most recent game, a primetime affair versus the Houston Texans. The biggest concern coming out of that one isn’t something that we haven’t heard before. Philly’s defense continues to struggle in their attempts to stop the run.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles name Fan of the Year
As Principal Auerbach began to read the morning announcements on Thursday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham popped in to inform Auerbach that he was just named the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Fan of the Year. Auerbach was surprised and understandably thrilled. He had no idea the award was coming but didn't...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0