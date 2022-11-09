ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Eagles scouting report: Early first and second-round prospects

With the sixth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Will Anderson, a defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid from the University of Alabama. It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? It could happen. The chances of landing Anderson would seemingly improve if the New Orleans Saints kept losing and the Birds got a top-five draft choice, but even if the Crimson Tide star is off of the board, Philly would still have some top-tier talent to choose from. Take Myles Murphy of the Clemson Tigers for instance.
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10

The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either. Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got...
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
The 10 wildest Eagles stats at the (almost) halfway point

How good was the Eagles’ secondary the first half of the season? How unusual was Javon Hargrave and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s production? How rare is the Eagles’ rushing success?. Last week, we posted our 10 favorite Jalen Hurts stats from the first half (or 47 percent) of the...
Nick Sirianni hints he could add recently fired HC to Eagles staff

It appears Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich could soon work together again. "Yeah, we’ll see how that goes. I don’t know yet," Sirianni responded when asked Thursday about possibly adding Reich to his staff, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "That’s not something that’s been — that happened, when, Monday? And my focus has been completely on Washington. So, again, you know how I feel about Frank. I’m always going to use him as a consultant, whether he’s in the building or he’s not in the building. But, I haven’t even really thought about that, to be quite honest with you. We’re really just focused on today to get ready for Washington."
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft

Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Analyst predicts Eagles will finish regular season 17-0

The 1972 Miami Dolphins. The 2007 New England Patriots. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles?. For a piece published Friday, ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid predicted that the 8-0 Eagles will run the table and finish the regular season with a perfect 17-0 record. "Just look at their schedule. Five of the...
Questions about the Eagles rushing defense, plans for moving forward

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been stout versus the run, but all hope isn’t lost. Well, the right team won, but it didn’t begin as the dominating performance that we were expecting. The Philadelphia Eagles looked rusty on a short week and struggled during the first half of their most recent game, a primetime affair versus the Houston Texans. The biggest concern coming out of that one isn’t something that we haven’t heard before. Philly’s defense continues to struggle in their attempts to stop the run.
Philadelphia Eagles name Fan of the Year

As Principal Auerbach began to read the morning announcements on Thursday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham popped in to inform Auerbach that he was just named the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Fan of the Year. Auerbach was surprised and understandably thrilled. He had no idea the award was coming but didn't...
